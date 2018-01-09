TODAY'S PAPER
Lutheran's Donatas Kupsas commits to Weber State

Donatas Kupsas of Long Island Lutheran prior to

Donatas Kupsas of Long Island Lutheran prior to a game against Dallas Jesuit at Long Island Lutheran in Brookville on Dec 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Bob Herzog bob.herzog@newsday.com @zogsport7
Donatas Kupsas’ basketball odyssey, which began in Lithuania and made a three-year stop on Long Island, will continue its westward trajectory.

The Long Island Lutheran star senior verbally committed to play his college basketball at Division I Weber State.

The versatile 6-9 forward, who can play on the wing or in the post, made the verbal commitment on Monday night to the Utah school that plays in the Big Sky Conference. Kupsas also had scholarship offers from Hofstra and Fordham.

Kupsas scored 11 points with 10 rebounds in the Crusaders’ most recent victory, a 79-72 decision over Stepinac on Saturday. Those totals match his season’s averages for LuHi, which is 9-2 playing a tough independent schedule.

