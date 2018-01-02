Jordan Mosley’s offense, defense boosts East Islip
Guard totals 22 points and eight steals to lead Redmen to boys basketball victory over Westhampton in battle of unbeaten Suffolk V teams.
Even when East Islip guard Jordan Mosley is backpedaling on defense, his eyes often can be found staring at the basketball.
Mosley has a knack for timing a pass, reaching in at the ideal moment for a steal or just being in the right place at the right time for a loose ball as he displayed Tuesday. He had eight steals to go with his 22 points as host East Islip defeated Westhampton, 75-55,...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED