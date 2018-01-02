Even when East Islip guard Jordan Mosley is backpedaling on defense, his eyes often can be found staring at the basketball.

Mosley has a knack for timing a pass, reaching in at the ideal moment for a steal or just being in the right place at the right time for a loose ball as he displayed Tuesday. He had eight steals to go with his 22 points as host East Islip defeated Westhampton, 75-55,...