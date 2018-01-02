TODAY'S PAPER
Jordan Mosley’s offense, defense boosts East Islip

Guard totals 22 points and eight steals to lead Redmen to boys basketball victory over Westhampton in battle of unbeaten Suffolk V teams.

East Islip's Jordan Mosley goes up for a shot while guarded by Westhampton's Jack Tiska in the second quarter of Suffolk V boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at East Islip. Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Even when East Islip guard Jordan Mosley is backpedaling on defense, his eyes often can be found staring at the basketball.

Mosley has a knack for timing a pass, reaching in at the ideal moment for a steal or just being in the right place at the right time for a loose ball as he displayed Tuesday. He had eight steals to go with his 22 points as host East Islip defeated Westhampton, 75-55,...

