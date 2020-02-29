TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Gus Louis helps Elmont roll into Nassau Class A finals

Elmont forward Gus Louis drives to the basket

Elmont forward Gus Louis drives to the basket against Jericho during the first quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State University on Saturday. Credit: Brad Penner

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Trying to predict the leading scorer for the Elmont boys basketball team heading into a game is tough. It seems to change with every game.

What is easy to predict is that whichever player has the ball in his hands will be able to score at any moment and the final point totals won't have much separation.

“We’re not a team where one person goes for 30 [points],” senior guard Jevon Santos said. “We’re a team that has a lot of 10 points [scorers], and five people, that equals 50 points right there. We just play so unselfish that we want to see each other win and as long as we see each other win, that’s the formula.”

With a trip to the county final on the line, nothing changed for the Spartans. Top-seeded Elmont had 11 different scorers, led by 20 points from Gus Louis, in a 92-64 victory over No. 4 Jericho in a Nassau Class A semifinal at Farmingdale State College Saturday afternoon.

Elmont (17-5) advances to play the winner of Manhasset/South Side in the Nassau Class A championship at Farmingdale State College on Saturday at 5 p.m.

“If someone’s hot, we’re going to give him the ball,” coach George Holub said. “And they do a great job at finding the person in transition.”

Jordan Lawson and Santos each added 14 points for Elmont. Isiah Barnes scored 10 points and Jonathan Maldonado had nine points for the Spartans, who haven’t lost to a Nassau Class A team all season.

“If somebody’s not having a good night, we have so many different options,” Louis said. “We don’t only have one guy. We all contribute and it’s a team effort.”

Elmont never trailed after a three-pointer from Santos following Brandon Weiss’ opening layup for Jericho (18-4). The Spartans led 25-15 after the opening quarter, and increased their lead throughout the game with tough defense and a balanced offensive effort.

After falling in the semifinals each of the last two years, the Spartans weren’t going to take anything for granted. The senior-heavy team wanted to experience the championships for themselves — and Saturday will be their chance.

“We want to take control the whole entire game, so as long as we have control, we are going to put up as many points as we want to, but it all starts on defense,” Santos said. “I feel like we are one of the best defensive teams on Long Island, so as long as we listen to Coach, everything is going to flow.”

