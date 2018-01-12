For Syosset, good things come in threes.

The Braves knocked down nine from downtown and knocked off one of Nassau County’s four remaining undefeated teams when they beat Farmingdale, 65-54, Friday night in a key Nassau AA-I boys basketball matchup. It was Syosset’s 16th consecutive home victory and the team improved to 4-0 in league, 9-1 overall. The Dalers fell to 10-1, 3-1.

“This is our court,” said guard Jacob Wiener who led the way with 20 points and shot 4-for-7 on three-pointers. Syosset ran the table last season at home and has won all five this season. One of those home victories last winter was a double-overtime thriller against Calhoun that was the school’s first playoff win since 1991.

The Braves made 9 of 22 from beyond the arc to extend that streak. “That’s our game. We don’t take many mid-range shots,” Wiener said. “We either pick-and-pop or drive-and-kick. You either have to defend the layup with help or guard the three.”

Farmingdale defended both fairly well in the first half and trailed 31-25. But the Braves were at their best in third quarter, breaking the game open with a 13-0 run. Wiener, Mike Stanco (15 points) and Robert Kula (11 points) nailed treys during the spurt and Stanco also contributed a driving layup and two foul shots off another trip down the lane.

“It’s tough to stop Mike from penetrating. He goes strong to the basket,” Syosset coach Greg Cardona said. “We have guys who can really shoot it. Actually, nine is low for us on three-pointers. We’re always passing up a good shot for a better shot, getting it in the hands of our better shooters.”

One of them is Harris Baskin, who was plagued by foul trouble all game and made only one basket. But he made the most of that one, draining a three-pointer from the left wing, drawing a foul and converting for a rare four-point play. That gave Syosset a 52-29 lead with 7:04 left and they coasted home.

Farmingdale’s impressive sophomore forward Marvel Chambers scored 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter when the game was no longer in doubt. “I thought we did a good job on Chambers in the first half,” Cardona said. “He’s going to be something special.”

Cardona thought he had built up a large enough lead to clear his bench, but had to return his starters with 2:33 left, when the Dalers got the deficit down to 57-42 with five quick points. They got no closer that 59-45 and were forced to foul. The Braves hit 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch, with Wiener going 4-for-4.

Sometimes good things come one at a time, too.