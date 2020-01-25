Garden City vs. New Hyde Park boys basketball
Garden City defeated New Hyde Park, 77-45, at New Hyde Park High School on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Floral Park vs. Lynbrook girls basketball Photos: Bayport-Blue Point vs. Shoreham-Wading River girls basketball Photos: Half Hollow Hills East vs. Northport Ward Melville vs. Central Islip photos Photos: Manhasset vs. Jericho boys hoops Photos: Brentwood vs. Baldwin boys hoops Photos: Elmont vs. Center Moriches boys hoops Photos: LuHi vs. Longwood girls basketball Photos: Amityville vs. Miller Place boys basketball Photos: Chaminade vs. St. Mary's boys basketball Photos: Sachem East vs. Brentwood girls basketball Photos: Huntington vs. Hills East girls basketball Photos: Floral Park vs. Wantagh girls basketball Photos: Sewanhaka vs. Elmont boys basketball Photos: Academy Charter vs. East Rockaway boys basketball Photos: Amityville vs. Wyandanch boys hoops Photos: Westhampton vs. Glenn girls hoops Brentwood vs. Mount Vernon
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.