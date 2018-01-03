For Garden City’s Andrew DeSantis, it’s not about how many points he can score or how many shots he attempts. When the senior guard steps out on the court, it comes down to just one thing.

“I do whatever I can help to help the team win,” DeSantis said. “If that’s scoring zero points or scoring 30, then so be it. As long as we get that win, then I’m happy.”

And get the win was what Garden City did Wednesday night at South Side High School.

The Trojans began the second quarter on a 12-0 run and never looked back. DeSantis scored 10 of his 30 points in the second quarter to lead the undefeated Trojans over South Side, 77-37, in a Nassau Conference A-I matchup. DeSantis added 11 rebounds and five assists.

“He has been great for our program,” coach James Hegmann said. “He has really developed since his sophomore year and has put in the time in the offseason, and it shows.”

The Trojans outscored South Side 22-8 in the second quarter after finishing the first tied at 9. DeSantis tallied six points during the 12-0 run and had 12 points at halftime.

Matthew Granville had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the game. He converted a three-point play with just about a minute remaining in the half to extend the lead to 28-15. Kevin McNiff’s three-pointer with under a minute to play gave Garden City 31-17 advantage at halftime.

McNiff finished with 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and had three assists.

“After the first quarter we talked and said let’s move the ball better,” DeSantis said. “When we move the ball quickly, it gets other guys and myself open for shots, and in the second quarter we really turned on the jets.”

Granville added: “We just picked it up a lot and showed more hustle on defense. Coach really got on us and we started working much harder.”

The Trojans added 15 points in the third quarter and used an 8-0 run to open the fourth, scoring 31 points in the period to pull away and improve to 3-0 in Nassau A-I.

South Side dropped to 1-2 in the conference.

It has been quite a senior year for DeSantis. The standout helped lead the Garden City football team to an undefeated season and a Long Island Championship. On Dec. 29, DeSantis scored his 1,000th point, and now has the basketball team off to an 8-0 start.

“We went 12-0 [in football] and now are 8-0 in basketball,” DeSantis said. “It is really incredible, I don’t think this year could have gone any better.”