Greenport falls in triple overtime in state Class C semifinal

Ahkee Anderson of Greenport takes a foul shot during the second half of the Suffolk Class CD boys basketball finals at Floyd on Feb. 16. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The fight shown by the Greenport boys basketball team won't be forgotten any time soon.

In a back-and-forth contest, Greenport answered every Cooperstown push, forcing triple overtime, before the Porters fell, 108-98, in the state Class C semifinals at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday morning.

Cooperstown (24-3) advances to play Middle Early College (Buffalo) the state Class C championship game Sunday at the same location at noon.

Ahkee Anderson had 30 points, Jaxan Swann had 26 points and Jude Swann had 18 points for Greenport (21-3).

Jack Lambert scored 53 points for Cooperstown.

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

