Greenport falls in triple overtime in state Class C semifinal
Ahkee Anderson had 30 points, Jaxan Swann had 26 points and Jude Swann had 18 points for Greenport (21-3).
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The fight shown by the Greenport boys basketball team won't be forgotten any time soon.
In a back-and-forth contest, Greenport answered every Cooperstown push, forcing triple overtime, before the Porters fell, 108-98, in the state Class C semifinals at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday morning.
Cooperstown (24-3) advances to play Middle Early College (Buffalo) the state Class C championship game Sunday at the same location at noon.
Ahkee Anderson had 30 points, Jaxan Swann had 26 points and Jude Swann had 18 points for Greenport (21-3).
Jack Lambert scored 53 points for Cooperstown.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.