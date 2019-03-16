TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

State Class C semifinal: Greenport vs. Cooperstown

Print

Greenport fell to Cooperstown (Section III) in triple overtime, 108-98, in a Class C semifinal against Cooperstown at the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships in Binghamton, N.Y., Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Longwoods Janelle Brown (3) scores after stealing the State Class AA semifinal: Longwood vs. Ossining Sewanhakas Flo Hunte (10) moves the ball against State Class A semi: Sewanhaka vs. Seton Catholic Central Manhasset's Thomas Santella, left, defends against Poughkeepsie's Jaquan State Class A semifinal: Manhasset vs. Poughkeepsie Brentwood's Romello Wright, right, drives the baseline against State Class AA semifinal: Brentwood vs. Kingston Center Moriches' Sean Braithwaite, right, reaches for a State Class B semifinal: Center Moriches vs. Lowville Bryce Harris #34 of Brentwood drives to the LI Class AA final: Brentwood vs. Uniondale John Mastando #30 of Manhasset drives to the LI Class A final: Manhasset vs. Wyandanch Holy Trinity teammates celebrate after their 60-49 win Holy Trinity at the CHSAA state Class B tournament Longwood's Taydra Simpson drives the lane for two LI Class AA girls basketball final: Longwood vs. Baldwin Sewanhaka's Flo Hunte moves in for two points LI Class A girls hoops final: Mt. Sinai vs. Sewanhaka Julian Swann of Greenport goes to the air State Class C southeast regional final: Greenport vs. Tuckahoe Micah Snowden of Center Moriches splits the Dobbs State Class B southeast regional final: Center Moriches vs. Dobbs Ferry St. John the Baptist players celebrate their win St. John the Baptist at the CHSAA state Class A tournament Victoria Goldrick #5 of St. Anthony's dribbles downcourt St. Anthony's at the CHSAA state Class AA tournament Center Moriches poses with the Long Island class LI Class B boys hoops final: Center Moriches vs. CSH Amanda Leary #5 of Carle Place drives to LI Class B girls hoops final: Mattituck vs. Carle Place John Mastando #30 of Manhasset, right, drives to Nassau Class A boys basketball final: Manhasset vs. Lynbrook RJ Meyers-Turner #15 of Uniondale drives to the Nassau Class AA boys final: Uniondale vs. Port Washington