Hills East guard Louis Mathurin drives the lane
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Half Hollow Hills East vs. Ward Melville

Scenes from a Suffolk Class AA boys basketball quarterfinals between Half Hollow Hills East and Ward Melville on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Smithtown West's Tyler Anderson (3) goes around Bellport's Photos: Bellport vs. Smithtown West boys hopos Greenport guard Jahmeek Freeman hits the jump shot Photos: Pierson vs. Greenport boys basketball Bridgehampton guard Alex davis hits the two point Photos: Bridgehampton vs. Smithtown Christian boys basketball Half Hollow Hills West's Laila Carr (4) moves Photos: Hills West vs. Kings Park girls hoops Careys Caylee DeMeo shoots between Garden City guard Photos: Garden City vs. Carey girls hoops Justin Semmel of Great Neck South passes off Photos: Great Neck South at New Hyde Park boys hoops Erin Harkins of Floral Park (20) dives for Photos: Wantagh vs. Floral Park girls hoops St. Dominic's Matt McGovern gets sandwiched between Albert Photos: St. Dominic vs. Chaminade boys hoops Brentwood's Zatai Townsend (10) moves the ball while Photos: Floyd vs. Brentwood boys hoops Mattituck guard Luke Woods takes the steal in Photos: Greenport vs. Mattituck boys hoops Sadie Krangle of Jericho makes her way around Photos: Jericho vs. New Hyde Park girls hoops Ryan Connolly #30 of Floral Park, left, looks Photos: Plainedge vs. Floral Park boys hoops Karsyn Kondracki of Smithtown West charges the net Photos: Smithtown West vs. Hills East girls hoops Kings Park's Dana Meiner (5) looks to get Photos: Kings Park vs. Islip girls basketball Bayport guard Jack Baron drives the baseline with Photos: Mt. Sinai vs. Bayport-Blue Point boys basketball Matt Cassidy #4 of MacArthur, right, dribbles downcourt Photos: MacArthur vs. GNS boys hoops Ward Melville's Jordan Goddard (23) looks to pass Photos: Ward Melville vs. Newfield boys hoops William Floyd guard Jacky Sutherland drives the paint Photos: Floyd vs. Sachem East girls hoops
