WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The worst-kept secret about Long Island basketball may be the talent of Savion Lewis, and now, he’s getting the opportunity to show his skills off across the bridge.

Lewis, Half Hollow Hills East’s senior point guard committed to Quinnipiac, led the Thunderbirds to a Suffolk Class AA championship last season and is looking to do more this year. On Thursday night, he put on a show with 28 points and five assists — both game highs — without stepping on the court in the fourth quarter as Hills East defeated White Plains, 84-56, in non-conference boys basketball at the 19th Slam Dunk Tournament at Westchester County Center.

“He could go off for 40 points,” coach Peter Basel said. “Tonight he was getting out in transition and finishing buckets that way. Having him, he just kind of steers the ship and everyone kind of falls into line. He directs everything out there for us.”

Hills East (4-1) plays Saunders at 7 p.m. Friday in the championship at the Westchester County Center, the home of the Knicks’ G-League affiliate.

“It was an amazing experience,” Lewis said. “My team and I, we’ve never played in a facility like this and I think it was just very good to get up and down and play well against a competitive team like that.”

The Thunderbirds’ pressure defense and run-first offense jumped to a 12-2 lead less than three minutes into the game. They turned that into a 29-10 advantage after the first quarter and 50-28 lead at halftime.

Hills East forced 24 turnovers while holding White Plains (4-4) to 34.5 percent from the field, compared with the Thunderbirds shooting 54 percent.

“Our coach told us this was a young team so we were just going to pressure them from the start,” said Kendall Nero-Clark, who added 10 points and 10 rebounds. “Force a lot of steals, defense to fast offense and just get it out and push.”

Julien Crittendon had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists with Shane Dean scoring 10 points. Max Caspi contributed all over the court with eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks.

“We’ve got the horses,” Basel said, who also said the first half was the best basketball the team played all year. “We’ve got a lot of athleticism, a lot of speed and that’s kind of what we do.”

But at the forefront of it all is Lewis, whether his electrifying speed up the floor is being used to create a shot for himself or a teammate.

“He’s the overall team leader,” Nero-Clark said. “When we have Savion out there, it’s just so much better. He controls the court . . . he’s just always looking up, so it’s always fun and we always get the ‘W.’ ”