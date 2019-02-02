Hardwood heroes and buzzer beaters in Long Island high school basketball
BUZZER BEATERS
SAM HOGAN, Kings Park: Her layup with 4.6 seconds left in regulation sent Wednesday’s game to overtime, but Kings Park fell to West Babylon, 35-33.
GABBY LOREFICE, Smithtown West: She had 35 points and made a layup with 4.3 seconds left in a 53-51 win over Bay Shore on Thursday.
EDDIE TORRES, Roosevelt: His baseline lay-in with eight seconds left helped beat South Side, 46-45, on Saturday.
JEREMY VIZCAINO, East Hampton: His lay-in with 11 seconds left gave East Hampton a 56-55 win over Mount Sinai on Wednesday.
BOYS BIG GAMES
MATT GONCALVES, Eastport-South Manor: He dominated with 18 points, 16 rebounds and 15 blocks in a 46-33 win over Rocky Point on Wednesday.
TEDDY MANGIAROTTI, Locust Valley: He made the go-ahead jumper with 1:10 left in a 51-46 win over Clarke on Thursday and dominated overall with 34 points and nine rebounds.
DIONTE JORDAN, Wyandanch: He scored 45 points, including five three-pointers, and had five steals in a 99-93 win over East Hampton on Friday, Feb. 1.
QUASHIEM MILLER, Riverhead: In an 85-80 overtime win over Copiague on Tuesday, Miller had 28 points and 15 rebounds.
CARLTON PARRIS, Valley Stream North: He had 32 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 63-53 win over Lawrence on Saturday.
TY-SHON PANNELL, Central Islip: He scored 23 of his 42 points in the third quarter in a 70-53 win over Ward Melville on Tuesday.
JARNEL RANCY, Longwood: He blocked a shot with one second remaining, sealing a 67-64 win over Commack on Thursday. He had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.
JARELL WHITE, Bellport: He had 24 points and 27 rebounds in a 65-56 win over North Babylon on Tuesday.
KAHLIL WILLIAMS, Oyster Bay: He had 22 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks in a 65-48 win over East Rockaway Tuesday in Nassau B/D.
GIRLS BIG GAMES
KELLY BERGERSEN, Farmingdale: Her 29 points and six steals paced the Dalers over Oceanside on Saturday, 70-57.
CARA MCCORMACK, St. John the Baptist: The junior guard had 20 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals on Tuesday as SJB beat Kellenberg, 60-45.
ISABELLE SMITH, Westhampton: The junior had 16 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and five assists in a 48-36 win over Bayport-Blue Point on Wednesday.
CATHRYN KRAMER, Island Trees: The senior forward had 17 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks in a 64-58 win over Mineola on Friday.
TAYDRA SIMPSON, Longwood: The freshman had eight points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals in a 67-43 win over Commack on Thursday.
TRINITY HUDSON, Glen Cove: She had 37 points and 15 rebounds in a 61-55 win over Hewlett on Saturday.
