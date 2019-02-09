BUZZER BEATERS

Jacob Weber, Plainview Old-Bethpage JFK

Weber made a three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to break a tie at 47 in a 50-47 win over East Meadow in Nassau AA-II on Tuesday. It was his only made basket of the game.

Nick Giacalone, Carey

He made the go-ahead jump shot from the free throw line with three seconds left for a 55-53 win over Great Neck North. He had seven points and 13 rebounds.

BOYS GREATS

JP Harding, Bridgehampton

He had 34 points and 30 rebounds for Bridgehampton in a 78-61 win over Shelter Island on Monday.

Jarell White, Bellport

He scored 36 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in an 84-66 win over Deer Park on Tuesday.

Corey Powell, Valley Stream South

He scored 31 points, including 18 in the second quarter, in a 69-43 win over Valley Stream North. He had five three-pointers.

Aaron Davis, Valley Stream South

He was the play maker in a 69-43 win over VSN. He totaled 17 assists.

GIRLS GREATS

Tayanee Peay, Copiague

She scored 37 points in a 59-53 loss to Northport on Thursday.

Raiana Brown, North Babylon

She had 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks and scored her 1,000th point on a layup in the fourth quarter of Thursday's win over Deer Park.

Janay Legagneur, Valley Stream Central

She had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 48-28 win over MacArthur

Olivia Monturo, Bayport-Blue Point

She had 34 points in a 63-51 loss to Sayville on Monday and 21 points in a 51-26 win over East Hampton on Wednesday.

Nia Lariosa, Sewanhaka

She had 18 rebounds, eight assists and eight blocks in an 80-61 win over Bellmore-JFK Saturday.