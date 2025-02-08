Stony Brook School perseveres in trying times in victory over Portledge

First, it was Jayden Hernandez suffering a broken hand. Then it was Orlando Morris suffering a torn ACL. The second half of January wasn’t kind to a basketball team with PSAA and NYSAIS title dreams.

The Stony Brook School lost two guards woven tightly into the fabric of this group.

“It’s devastating,” coach Ron White said. “If you know anything about Jayden and Orlando, they’re great basketball players, but they’re even better people. Great brothers to the team. It hurts not to have them.”

But those championship dreams didn’t evaporate with those injuries.

The Bears showed they’re still quite capable Friday night, playing on the road against a young but talented Portledge team. They pulled away in the third quarter and emerged with a 66-53, PSAA victory, giving them a final record of 8-0 in league play and making them 16-4 overall.

They have the top seed for the PSAA Tournament and will host No. 4 Portledge on Wednesday night in the semis.

“It’s kind of like a hurt but a motivation to say that we’ve got to do it for you guys,” White said of the injured duo. “We’re going to continue to fight and put together the best game we can.

“We have to replace 28 points a game, plus an additional nine assists a game, plus leadership, plus the ability to control the tempo. But we have some really good guys that by committee, they’re holding their own.”

This time, Michael Favaloro scored 18, Paul Coty IV delivered 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and James Augustine also contributed 15 points.

“Our team has gone through a lot with injuries to big guys on our team,” said Coty, a 6-foot senior combo guard and college basketball prospect from Huntington. “My team made it clear to me, my coaches made it clear to me and everybody in my circle made it clear to me that it was time to step up.”

Coty stepped up with nine in the third.

The Bears went from up 30-25 at halftime to up 48-35 heading for the fourth.

The lead swelled to 18. Portledge (6-17, 2-6) could only cut it to 10 at 60-50.

Carter Abrahams, the Panthers’ impressive eighth-grade point guard, scored nine of his 23 in the final quarter.

“This is a learning experience,” Portledge coach AJ Allen said. “We’re really, really young . . . We’ve improved every game. We’ve gotten better throughout the course of the year.”