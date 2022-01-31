Ryan McNeely called for time with 26.5 seconds showing on the clock and his team down by one to Bayport-Blue Point. The Mount Sinai coach diagramed a play with one in mind — No. 1, Drew Feinstein.

The 6-3 junior guard wanted the ball in that situation.

"Hundred percent," he said. "I need the ball."

Feinstein got the ball off a double screen and sent up a jumper from around the left elbow. It landed in the net with 22.6 seconds remaining. The Mustangs held on Monday night for a 71-70 road win and moved past the Phantoms into second in Suffolk VI.

The race is for second behind Wyandanch, which has won 14 straight overall and has clinched at 10-1 with one left. But second will be important when it comes to playoff seeding in Class A.

Mount Sinai is 8-3 in the league with one game left. Bayport-Blue Point is 7-3 with two left. They split their two games.

"If we don’t get this win today, we might be looking at an eight or a nine seed," McNeely said. "With this win today, maybe we’re in the six range right now."

Last season, Feinstein played for Port Jefferson. But he moved over the summer. He was averaging 24.9 points coming into this game. He finished with 21 to go with 14 rebounds.

"With a new player in town, we’re getting used to him; he’s getting used to us," McNeely said. "I’m hoping that our best basketball hasn’t been seen yet."

Jack Baron, who scored 30 points, gave the Phantoms a 68-67 edge by hitting a three-pointer with 1:55 left. Derrek Shechter, who added 19 for the Mustangs, took the edge back with two free throws six seconds later. But Matt Lombardo drove for a 70-69 Phantoms lead with 35.4 seconds remaining.

After McNeely outlined the play for Feinstein to shoot if he were open or else to drive, the inbounds came from under the Mount Sinai basket. Two passes and then Feinstein came through.

"Great players make you look smart," McNeely said.

Bayport-Blue Point led by 11 in the third and seven early in the fourth. Then a 13-2 run gave the Mustangs a 65-61 advantage.

"They’re a playoff team and they’re a good team," Phantoms coach Charlie Peck said. "Listen, that was a good high school basketball game on both sides."