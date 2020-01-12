Mike Sixsmith drained a three-pointer off an inbounds pass from Nick Margetson with four seconds left to cap a wild finish and lift Holy Trinity over Brooklyn Thomas Jefferson, 81-80, on Sunday at the Gary Charles Hoops Classic at Adelphi.

Holy Trinity (10-2) scored the game’s final eight points in a span of 37 seconds to get the win.

Thomas Jefferson (9-9) had reeled off 12 unanswered points late to take an 80-73 lead on a three-pointer by Jaquan Carlos with 1:01 to play.

Jared Weakly began the Trinity comeback with a dunk 24 seconds later. The Titans’ press forced a Jefferson turnover and Margetson found Trevor Rohlehr for a three-pointer on the wing with 18 seconds left. The Titans got the ball back on another Orange Waves turnover.

“The way I was being guarded on the inbounds play, I knew that if I could get the ball I’d have the space to get a shot off,” Sixsmith said. “[Margetson] found me and I just did my thing.”

TJ Long had 29 points, Sixsmith had 21 points and Weakly had 16 points for the Titans. Carlos finished with 31 points and Ramsey Saleh had 22 points for Jefferson.