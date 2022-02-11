There is a calmness to Jimmy O’Connell. The Wheatley guard is normally a quiet and unassuming kid, He transforms into something very different, an explosive scoring force when he steps onto the court.

"I’m chill off the court, but once I get into the game my entire mindset switches," O’Connell said. "I get like this killer instinct where everything changes when I’m on the court."

O’Connell is Newsday’s Athlete of the Week. The senior is currently averaging 21.9 points and 6.7 assists per game on the season, placing him in the top five among Nassau’s scoring leaders.

O'Connell has raised his scoring average by three points since last season. The point guard attributes his improvement to a rigid work ethic that includes him waking up at 5:30 a.m. to get shots up, in conjunction with playing for the New York Jayhawks AAU team during the summer.

"This summer I worked out every day with basketball trying to get better, strength and agility wise," O’Connell said. "But playing with the Jayhawks this summer, getting to play against great players who are going to great schools, that really helped my game."

O’Connell’s strong play has helped Wheatley clinch a spot in the playoffs and had their first campaign with at least 13 wins since the 2013-14 season. O'Connell has been the driving force for coach Rich Slater, who is in his first year at the helm.

"Having a kid like Jimmy makes coaching not only a pleasure, but it makes it a lot easier," Slater said. "There’s not a better point guard in the county, he does it day in and day out, he doesn’t take a day off."

The work O’Connell puts in has made him a leader by example, but Slater has implored him to be more of a vocal leader. It has been an adjustment, but O’Connell has made great strides.

"I never really had that loud voice, I never took on leadership," O’Connell said. "Coach has really pushed me to start talking throughout practices and got me out of my comfort zone."

Now O’Connell is looking to lead Wheatley to its first county championship since 2014. Then he will have his sights set on making an impact in the collegiate ranks.

"Jimmy has the ability to go wherever he wants to go in the future," Slater said. "We are who we are because of this kid."