Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Thursday she will file legislation to have a portion of Uniondale Avenue re-named for Jo-Jo Wright, the 15-year-old Uniondale High School basketball star who was killed in a automobile accident on Wednesday.

"Today I will be filing legislation to rename a portion of Uniondale Avenue, Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright way," Curran said in a statement issued Thursday morning. "Jo-Jo was an inspiration to his teammates, friends, family, and community. We honor his life, one filled with endless potential, which was cut short way too soon."

Wright was sitting in the back seat of an SUV bound for an area gymnasium to work out when it collided with a sedan driven by an 87-year-old male at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Front Street, police said. The SUV then caromed into a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at Nassau County Medical Center in East Meadow.

Moses Styles, Wright's Uniondale teammate who was also in the car, was discharged from an area hospital Thursday morning, according to Uniondale coach Tom Diana.

Wright was selected to Newsday’s All-Long Island boys basketball team after a freshman season where he averaged 19 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals while leading the Knights to the county championship game. Uniondale lost to Baldwin, 61-60.

Wednesday also was the day that Curran announced Nassau would have a basketball season conducted under health and safety guidance from the health department.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He was a warrior and a gentleman," Baldwin coach Darius Burton said. "I have no doubt that this loss will be felt throughout the basketball season on Long Island."