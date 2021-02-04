Uniondale’s extraodinary sophomore point guard Jo-Jo Wright was remembered as an exceptional talent, a leader, a relentless worker, a great student and a person with wisdom beyond his 15 years at a memorial service Thursday at St. Paul AME Church in Rockville Centre.

Wright emerged as the top public school player in Nassau County last season as just a freshman, was picked to Newsday’s All-Long Island boys basketball team and helped the Knights to the county championship game by averaging 19 points and nine assists. He died last Wednesday in automobile accident where he was a passenger, traveling with friends to a workout.

Though it was a private service, it was viewed by thousands via a live stream and a recording posted on YouTube.

Romell Witherspoon, a family friend and the former chaplain for the Los Angeles Lakers, guided the service and eulogized Wright. Heampstead mayor Don Ryan read a letter he wrote on behalf of his town to Wright’s parents. Daniel Colon, the director of the Riverside Church AAU program, read a letter from UCLA coach Mick Cronin that accompanied a posthumous scholarship offer. Uniondale’s choir performed.

Ryan described Wright as "a young man who was gifted beyond words . . . synonymous with Uniondale basketball and uniquely gifted and every time he was on the court it was evident the game was his passion."

He told Wright’s parents that he "made an impact in the lives of all who knew him — his legacy will live beyond today and for generations to come."

Cronin’s letter read, in part, "he was so full of life, had a deep love with the game of basketball and he was a good teammate. It also came to my attention that [Wright’s] dream was to be a UCLA Bruin. My heart breaks at the realization that this dream will not become a reality."