Photos: Uniondale basketball star Jo-Jo Wright

Jo-Jo Wright, the exceptional sophomore point guard from Uniondale High School and the top public school player in Nassau County, was killed in an automobile accident on Jan. 27, 2021, Nassau County police confirmed. Wright, 15, was selected to Newsday’s All-Long Island boys basketball team as a freshman and stood to become one of the Island’s most decorated players.

Jo-Jo Wright was a first-team All Long Island
Credit: James Escher

Jo-Jo Wright was a first-team All Long Island player as a freshman last year for Uniondale.

 

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, makes an acrobatic
Credit: James Escher

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, makes an acrobatic move to drain a shot during the first quarter of a Nassau AA-I boys basketball game against Massapequa at Uniondale High School on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, right, drives to
Credit: James Escher

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, right, drives to the net during a Nassau County AA-I boys basketball game against Massapequa at Uniondale High School on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Knights to an 81-59 win.

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, shoots from beyond
Credit: James Escher

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, shoots from beyond the arc during a Nassau County AA-I boys basketball game against Massapequa at Uniondale High School on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Knights to an 81-59 win.

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, gets in position
Credit: James Escher

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, gets in position to shoot during a Nassau County AA-I boys basketball game against Massapequa at Uniondale High School on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Knights to an 81-59 win.

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, shoot a jumper
Credit: James Escher

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, shoot a jumper during a Nassau County Conference AA1 boys basketball game against Oceanside at Uniondale High School on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Uniondale won by a score of 71-46.

Jo-Jo Wright #10 of Uniondale, left, makes an
Credit: James Escher

Jo-Jo Wright #10 of Uniondale, left, makes an acrobatic move to drain a shot during the second quarter of the Nassau County Class AA boys basketball final against Baldwin at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She scored 25 points in Baldwin's 60-52 win.

Uniondale's Jo-Jo Wright #10 sets up the offense
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Uniondale's Jo-Jo Wright #10 sets up the offense during first half of the Nassau County Boys High School AA basketball semifinals at Farmingdale State College on March 1 2020.

Uniondale's Jo-Jo Wright #10 takes a shot from
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Uniondale's Jo-Jo Wright #10 takes a shot from the outside during first half of the Nassau County Boys High School AA basketball semi finals at Farmingdale State College on March 1 2020.

Uniondale's Jo-Jo Wright #10 takes a shot from
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Uniondale's Jo-Jo Wright #10 takes a shot from the outside during first half of the Nassau County Boys High School AA basketball semi finals at Farmingdale State College on March 1 2020.

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, drives to the
Credit: James Escher

Jo-Jo Wright #10, Uniondale freshman, drives to the net during a Nassau County AA-I boys basketball game against Massapequa at Uniondale High School on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Knights to an 81-59 win.

