Jonathan Harewood and Tyrone Lyons Jr. both transferred into the St. Anthony’s boys basketball program three years ago. They agreed it was the best move of their lives. Harewood of Huntington and Lyons Jr. of Amityville won CHSAA basketball titles in their sophomore and senior seasons with the Friars.

Now both will take their respective games to the next level on the college stage. Harewood, a Newsday All-Long Island selection, accepted a full scholarship to play point guard for Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania. Lyons Jr., a second team Newsday selection, accepted a full scholarship to play small forward for North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

“I’m honored and excited to play at Gannon,” said Harewood, who averaged 15 points and five steals per game this year. “It’s a relief that the process is over. I felt so comfortable and felt such a good vibe with the coaching staff. It’s great to be appreciated and I’m looking forward to the next challenge.”

Lyons Jr., who was a force underneath the basket during the Friars’ run to the title, averaged 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game. He was approached during the summer by former Amityville coach Jack Agostino and invited to North Carolina A&T for a visit.

“The coach said he loved my game and I fell in love with the campus,” Lyons Jr. said. “The school is located in the suburbs but very close to the city. They made me feel like part of the family and they already had a weight lifting program for me at the school. I loved it.”