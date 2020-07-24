Jordan Riley will play his college basketball at Georgetown.

The Brentwood rising senior sees himself as a potential NBA player, and he believes Georgetown head coach and former Knicks great Patrick Ewing, along with assistant coach Louis Orr, can help him take that leap.

"I know they are going to help me become a better college player and make it to the pros," Riley told Newsday on Thursday evening. "And when I make it to the pros, they will help me, because I know they’ve played in the pros. So that’s what stood out to me the most.”

Riley announced his commitment Friday morning at Brentwood High School’s Sonderling Gym.

Riley, a 6-4 guard and Newsday’s Suffolk Player of the Year as a junior, included UConn, Florida State, Kansas and St. John’s in his final five. He averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists for the Suffolk Class AA champions last season.

“I feel like it’s the right time,” Riley said. “And I don’t want to lose a spot.”

“Jordan’s always been a fighter," said his father, Monty. "He’s always been the underdog and he’s always come out on top. Well, this time he’s the lion.”

It wasn’t an easy decision for Riley. The COVID-19 pandemic took away his chance to play in the state championship tournament and national AAU competitions. This summer was supposed to be his chance to showcase his talents in-person to coaches across America.

“That was the plan this summer,” Riley said. “I was going to go off and become nationally known.”

He still climbed the national rankings though, earning a four-star status with the potential of becoming one of the top 100 recruits in the Class of 2021. Riley became flooded with phone calls after his standout junior season, reaching the point where he stopped answering. Monty recalled getting three calls in a day from coaches before telling Riley to start picking up the phone.

“I called him and I said, “Pick up the phone and talk to these guys,” Monty said. “And he said, ‘Dad, I’ve had enough.’ And I said, ‘OK, you had enough. Pick out your five schools, call the rest of the schools and say thank you for the offer, and let’s close this thing out. And that’s what he did.”

Riley only saw three of his final five schools in person (Georgetown, UConn and St. John’s). He said that was one of the most frustrating parts of this experience -- the inability to travel, see different campuses and talk face-to-face to coaches because of the pandemic.

“It’s been very stressful because I’ve been getting a lot of calls and it’s tough to make a decision where to go if I can’t see the college campuses,” Riley said. “So I had to figure out ways to make my decision.”

His mother, Karen, saw the toll on her son, saying, ““This is not the norm for every kid.” Even as more schools continued calling with interest, Riley was ready to make his decision.

“I didn’t want him to settle for any school,” Monty said. “I wanted him to make his choice, so that was the biggest reason we are doing this now. Because we want it to be his choice.”

Brentwood boys basketball coach Anthony Jimenez said it didn’t take long for him to realize schools across the country would be calling about Riley.

“I was very confident he was going to be a high-level recruit,” Jimenez said. “I was very confident about it. I discussed that with his Dad and his Mom in the 10th grade.”

With the commitment behind Riley, Jimenez believes we could see an even more dominant version of the dynamic guard -- if there’s high school basketball this winter. Riley has been training for hours every day in his backyard, which includes a hoop, shooting machine and tires for workouts. He's also been running and working on his strength, conditioning and ball handling during the pandemic.

“If we play, I think you are going to see somebody [special],” Jimenez said. “We haven’t seen a player like this on Long Island in decades. He has all the God-given abilities and the work ethic to help him grow in leaps and bounds with every day he invests on the court.”

And for Riley, the most exciting part may be the ability to keep his phone on silent.

“I’m free,” he said. “No more calls. Just talk to one coach and that’s it."