GLENS FALLS, N.Y. -- Lawrence Woodmere Academy’s season came to an end at the state Federation Class B semifinals.

Cardinal O’Hara defeated Lawrence Woodmere Academy, 48-46, in a boys basketball state Federation Class B semifinal at Cool Insuring Arena Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Woodmere missed its last-second deperation three-pointer from halfcourt as time expired.

Lawrence Woodmere led 35-30 entering the fourth quarter, but Cardinal O’Hara took the fourth period, 18-11.

Tyler St. Furcy led Lawrence Woodmere with 18 points.

Lawrence Woodmere finishes its season at 22-5. Cardinal O’Hara improves to 26-1.