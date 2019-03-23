TODAY'S PAPER
Lawrence Woodmere falls to Cardinal O'Hara federation basketball 

Lawrence Woodmere lost a two-point decision to Cardinal O'Hara in the federation basketball tournament. 

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. -- Lawrence Woodmere Academy’s season came to an end at the state Federation Class B semifinals.

Cardinal O’Hara defeated Lawrence Woodmere Academy, 48-46, in a boys basketball state Federation Class B semifinal at Cool Insuring Arena Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Woodmere missed its last-second deperation three-pointer from halfcourt as time expired.

Lawrence Woodmere led 35-30 entering the fourth quarter, but Cardinal O’Hara took the fourth period, 18-11.

Tyler St. Furcy led Lawrence Woodmere with 18 points.

Lawrence Woodmere finishes its season at 22-5. Cardinal O’Hara improves to 26-1.

