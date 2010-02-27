Little Shaq leads Uniondale past rival Hempstead

The youngest of players dominated this old-school defensive struggle between two old-time neighborhood rivals.

Sophomore Shaq Mosley slithered his way through tough man-to-man defense for 13 points, freshman Romario Williams scored nine and sophomore Roderick Epps contributed eight as Uniondale outlasted Hempstead, 52-45, Saturday in a Nassau Class AA semifinal game at SUNY-Old Westbury.

The top-seeded Knights (15-3) will face Baldwin Saturday at SUNY-Old Westbury.

Hempstead (11-9) was led by freshman Ryan Willoughby, who scored 17 points.

"We get to defend our title, and a lot of people didn't think we'd get there," said Uniondale coach Tom Diana, whose team lost Newsday All-Long Island guard Devon "Fatty'' McMillan, who transferred to Newburgh Free Academy (Section IX) before the season started.

Mosley, a slender but speedy point guard, was harassed the entire game by the Tigers' switching and trapping defense. He still dominated action in the second quarter with a straightaway three-pointer, a couple of steals and two nice assists. His play, plus six straight points off the bench by Williams, allowed the Knights to build a 24-13 halftime lead.

The Tigers fell behind 33-21 after a three-point play by Claudy Casseus but made it a ballgame by scoring eight straight points - four by Willoughby. Epps beat the buzzer with a layup to give the Knights a 35-29 edge entering the final quarter.

Once again Uniondale took a big lead at 48-37, and once again Hempstead went on an 8-0 run, this one featuring three-point plays from Willoughby and Jordan Parks (nine points). Parks got fouled making an emphatic dunk that brought the crowd to its feet with 1:50 left. But his ensuing free throw that made it 48-45 was Hempstead's final point.

Mosley made sure the Knights weren't dazed by the Tigers' press, and Epps sealed it with a breakaway layup with 15 seconds left.

"Williams did a tremendous job and Epps made a smart layup at the end, not trying to dunk," Diana said. "We had two starters sitting on the bench in the fourth quarter and we needed that lift."

Given that these two schools are neighborhood rivals whose players are chummy because they compete as opponents and teammates in local leagues, it's no surprise that the contest was tense and intense.

"Sometimes we get into playground style against these guys," said Uniondale's Bolade Akingboye, who had 12 points and 14 rebounds. "I pulled them aside and told them to stay calm and play each possession like it was their last."

He didn't have to tell Mosley that. "Little" Shaq, who at 5-7 still managed nine rebounds, knows his job.

"I've got to be strong with the ball, make sure we execute and drive to the basket if I have to," Mosley said. "The most important thing was to stay poised."