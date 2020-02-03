Life can come at you fast when playing the Long Beach boys basketball team.

After Calhoun scored back-to-back baskets late in the third quarter to cut the Marines’ lead to three points, Jaden Barwicki and Alex Bauer proved why you never can feel comfortable against Long Beach.

Seconds after Bauer made a three-pointer, Barwicki forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass. Barwicki then knocked down a trey for the final of his 12 points in the period to give host Long Beach a nine-point lead in its 69-56 victory over Calhoun in Nassau Conference A-I boys basketball Monday.

“They feed off each other and the team in general,” coach Scott Martin said. “A lot of energy comes off that. We always say if you want some energy, make a play like that and they felt it tonight.”

Barwicki led the way with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists behind his big third quarter. But he refused to take all the credit.

“I just want to get the win, help my team any way I can,” he said. “The first half I wasn’t really hitting but Alex goes on runs, Jacob [Cochran] goes on runs, Evan [Michaels] goes on runs. Just whoever is hot, we give the ball to.”

And for the most part, Long Beach stuck to that strategy. Cochran scored eight of his 18 points in the first quarter, Bauer had nine of his 18 points in the second quarter and Barwicki had 18 points in the second half.

After the two teams played to a tie at 31 in the opening half, the Marines (11-0) credited their defense for the strong second half.

“We just hustle a lot,” Bauer said. “Our defense is really good this year, so as long as we come out hot in the beginning, we know we are going to take it.”

Malek Graham had 28 points, including 15 in the opening quarter, and Finley Sheridan had 13 points, including 11 in the second quarter, for Calhoun (7-4). The two teams had six ties and six lead changes, until Barwicki hit a three-pointer to give Long Beach a 39-38 lead with 3:34 left in the third quarter, which it wouldn’t relinquish.

With the playoffs set to begin in a little more than a week, Long Beach just looks to continue playing its best basketball into the most important time of the year.

“I think we are looking forward to getting to the tournament and trying to get deep in there,” Martin said. “And that’s our goal and we have an eye on the county championship.”