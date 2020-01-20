Boys basketball week in review

Welcome to 2020. As the calendar turns and the cold air files in, the Long Island boys basketball season gets set to pick up in intensity. Some of the top teams in the area have challenged themselves with tough non-league matchups and tournament atmospheres to prepare for the conference season, which already is underway.

With that, here are some of the top games and performances from last week, including Newsday’s first in-season Top 10 rankings.

(All results and records are as reported to Newsday on Monday, Jan. 20).

Down to the buzzer

Shoreham-Wading River 72, Mt. Sinai 70: Cameron LoSchiavo completed a three-point play with 13 seconds left to turn a one-point deficit into a two-point Suffolk VI victory for the Wildcats.

Tommy Bell (13 points, seven assists) forced a turnover with 32 seconds left to set up the LoSchiavo go-ahead basket. LoSchiavo (12 points, eight assists) forced a turnover with 1:02 remaining and made two free throws with 44 seconds left to bring the Wildcats within one point.

Tristan Costello had 22 points and 20 rebounds and Joe Dwyer had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Shoreham-Wading River turned around an 11-point deficit with 5:41 remaining in the game.

Carey 51, Sewanhaka 49: James Cosgrove, who finished with 12 points, made a running jumper at the buzzer to break a tie at 49 and deliver Carey the Nassau A-II win. Kamren Denhart (17 points) converted a three-point play with 6.4 seconds left to tie the score at 49 for Sewanhaka. Chris Toscano led Carey with 24 points.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Northport 51, Baldwin 49: Baldwin nearly erased a 15-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, but Northport held on for the two-point victory at the LuHi Invitational. Sean Walsh had 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and Nick Watts had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as Northport improved to 14-1 overall.

Impressive performances

James Butler, Sachem North: He had 34 points and eight assists in a 75-57 win over Connetquot and followed with 33 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 62-61 win over Bay Shore.

Darnell Evans, Amityville: He had 32 points and eight assists in a 72-59 win over Miller Place and added 18 points in a 95-52 win over Mt. Sinai. After transferring from Wyandanch, Evans has quickly been able to grasp and take control of the ballhandling duties for the Warriors.

Jayden Freeman, Uniondale: He had 23 points and 15 rebounds in a 65-50 win over Farmingdale and 22 points and 12 rebounds in an 80-48 win over Hempstead.

Brandon Goldberg, Wantagh: He had 19 points and 20 rebounds in a 68-54 win over Floral Park and then a triple-double with 27 points, 17 rebounds and 12 blocks in a 58-55 win over Valley Stream North.

Ty-Shon Pannell, Central Islip: He is one of the top overall scorers on Long Island, and he proved he can make the shots when they matter most as well. He hit a go-ahead jumper with 22 seconds left in a 68-65 win over Longwood, finishing with 22 points and eight assists. He also had 39 points and 10 assists in an 81-68 win over Wyandanch.

Brandon Weiss, Jericho: The senior guard had three big games for the Jayhawks, starting with 27 points in Jericho’s first loss of the season (67-54 to Hewlett). Weiss followed that game with 21 points in a 55-52 win over Roslyn and 31 points in a 71-67 win over Manhasset.

Milestones

Pierson’s Henry Brooks scored his 1,000th point in a 64-54 win over Smithtown Christian.

Undefeated no more

Center Moriches was the final undefeated Long Island boys basketball team to fall after Elmont defeated the Red Devils, 66-51, in the Nassau-Suffolk Challenge at Uniondale on Sunday. Isiah Barnes finished with 17 points as the Spartans went on a 24-2 run to fuel the victory.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Long Island Lutheran (14-2)

2. Brentwood (13-1)

3. Uniondale (12-1)

4. Holy Trinity (12-2)

5. Northport (14-1)

6. Center Moriches (12-1)

7. Amityville (10-2)

8. Baldwin (8-4)

9. St. Anthony’s (10-3)

10. Chaminade (9-6)