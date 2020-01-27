Boys basketball week in review

Call it the week of the milestone.

Long Island had a pair of boys basketball players score their 1,000th career point, and a 15-year-old sophomore score his 2,000th point -- the fastest in Long Island boys basketball history to do so -- last week.

Colin Cassara became the third player in Newfield's program history to score 1,000 points, reaching the mark Saturday with 21 points in a 52-49 win over Half Hollow Hills East, coach Anthony Agostino said.

David Sabzehroo, a four-year player for Carey, reached 1,000 points Friday with 27 points in a 63-37 win over Herricks. He was also the third player in program history to reach the mark, coach Steve Liebertz said.

Zaire Baines became the youngest player in Long Island basketball history to reach 2,000 career points. The 15-year-old Portledge sophomore scored his 2,000th point in an 86-53 victory over Avenues: The World School Wednesday. Baines, who has started on varsity since the eighth grade, had 27 points in the win. He remains on pace to become Long Island’s leading scorer and could also become the state’s leading scorer.

Ryan Creighton, who played for Greenport from 2004-2009, is Long Island’s leading boys scorer at 2,799 points, according to Newsday records. Joseph Girard III, of Glens Falls High School, is the state’s scoring leader with 4,763 points, according to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s online record book.

Down to the buzzer

Valley Stream South 56, Seaford 55: James Jones scored seven points and made the go-ahead layup in transition with 20 seconds remaining to give the Falcons the win. Joe Cain had 20 points for Seaford, including a free throw with 40 seconds left to give the Vikings a 55-54 lead.

Mount Sinai 77, Wyandanch 76: Andrew Korakis hauled in an offensive rebound and drained the buzzer-beating putback to give the Mustangs the one-point victory. Korakis finished with 15 points and Ryan McNeely had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win.

Daaud Abdullah had made a key shot to give Wyandanch a 76-75 lead with 22 seconds left before Korakis' final basket.

Some stellar performances

Tom Cirrito, Miller Place: He had 35 points, including a free throw with with less than 20 seconds remaining in overtime, in a 92-91 victory over Wyandanch.

Xavier Allen, Mattituck: He had a pull-up jumper with 53 seconds left to break a tie at 64 for the final basket in a victory over Babylon. He finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Jaden Martinez, Comsewogue: He finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists in a 73-65 victory over a strong Deer Park team. Malik Edmead had 42 points for Deer Park.

Jack Garside, Kings Park: He had 30 points and five assists in a 61-56 victory over Harborfields as the Kingsmen continue their strong season Tuesday against Half Hollow Hills West in a matchup of Suffolk League V's two top teams.

TJ Long, Holy Trinity: He had 30 points in a 79-68 victory over St. Peter’s. Mike Sixsmith also added 20 points in the win as the backcourt tandem continues to lead the defending CHSAA champions.

Andre Snoddy, St. Anthony’s: He hit two free-throws with 3.2 seconds left and finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds in a 53-52 win over Holy Trinity.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Long Island Lutheran (16-3)

2. Brentwood (16-1)

3. Uniondale (12-1)

4. Northport (16-1)

5. Center Moriches (15-1)

6. St. Anthony’s (12-3)

7. Amityville (13-2)

8. Holy Trinity (13-4)

9. Baldwin (10-4)

10. Chaminade (10-6)