Long Island Lutheran boys basketball coach John Buck confirmed that he received a letter of apology from the New York State Federation of Secondary School Athletic Associations in regard to the Class AA state semifinal basketball game played against Archbishop Stepinac in Glens Falls, March 23.

The correspondence outlined the error made in recording official timeouts during the semifinal game. The official scorer’s error resulted in an inadvertent technical foul assessed to Long Island Lutheran with 8.3 seconds remaining in a game that was tied at 72.

The technical foul came after the official scorer notified the referee that Long Island Lutheran had no timeouts remaining when in fact they had one left.

Alan Griffin converted the subsequent two free throws and Stepinac was also given possession of the ball. The Crusaders hit two more free throws and went on to a 76-72 championship win.

“We appreciate the official acknowledgment of this mistake,” Buck said. “The whole situation is still difficult to process.”