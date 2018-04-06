TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
49° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

LuHi receives apology from Federation over costly error

Long Island Lutheran was sent a letter of apology after being errantly charged with a timeout in the state Federation semifinal basketball game.

Long Island Lutheran coach John Buck, right, makes

Long Island Lutheran coach John Buck, right, makes his case to officials after his team received a technical foul in Friday's semifinal loss to Stepinac. Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print

Long Island Lutheran boys basketball coach John Buck confirmed that he received a letter of apology from the New York State Federation of Secondary School Athletic Associations in regard to the Class AA state semifinal basketball game played against Archbishop Stepinac in Glens Falls, March 23.

The correspondence outlined the error made in recording official timeouts during the semifinal game. The official scorer’s error resulted in an inadvertent technical foul assessed to Long Island Lutheran with 8.3 seconds remaining in a game that was tied at 72.

The technical foul came after the official scorer notified the referee that Long Island Lutheran had no timeouts remaining when in fact they had one left.

Alan Griffin converted the subsequent two free throws and Stepinac was also given possession of the ball. The Crusaders hit two more free throws and went on to a 76-72 championship win.

“We appreciate the official acknowledgment of this mistake,” Buck said. “The whole situation is still difficult to process.”

Gregg

More high schools

Jackie Nieman of Seaford connects for lead-off single Seaford vs. Plainedge softball
Newfield's Dylan Johnson makes the tag on North North Babylon vs. Newfield baseball
Mount Sinai defeated East Meadow, 6-5, in non-conference Mount Sinai defeats East Meadow in non-conference softball
Sachem East's Ryan Micheli #8 makes the tag Ward Melville vs. Sachem East baseball
Hempstead's Courtashia Felton wins the girls 400-meter dash East Meadow Invitational
East Meadow's starting pitcher Christina Loeffler (45) against East Meadow vs. Mt. Sinai softball