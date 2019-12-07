TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Long Island private and independent boys basketball preview

Long Island Lutheran's Zed Key reacts after scoring

Long Island Lutheran's Zed Key reacts after scoring against South Shore in the second half of a New York State Federation Class AA semifinal on Friday in Glens Falls, N.Y.  Credit: HANS PENNINK/Hans Pennink

By Newsday Staff
PSAA

KNOX FALCONS

Last season: 20-6

Coach: Majestic Mapp

KEY PLAYERS

Jaden DeJesus G 5-10 Jr.; Danillo Dublejuvic G 6-4 Sr.; Andrej Gobivic G/F 6-7 Sr.; Harris Karamanaga G 6-3 Jr.; Joshua Uduje G 6-4 Jr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS: Winners of the last two PSAA championships, Knox will be led by a pair of junior guards in DeJesus and Uduje after graduating six seniors.

OUR SAVIOR NEW AMERICAN PIONEERS

Last season: N/A

Coach: George Holmes

KEY PLAYERS

Hunter Crawford F 6-9 Jr.; JJ Rembert G 5-8 8th.; Gerald Saint Laurent G 6-2 Jr.; Danil Voskoboinikov G 6-2 So.

ABOUT THE PIONEERS: A new coach, new team and new league this season. Our Savior New American joined the PSAA looking to grow and compete. The team will be led by Saint Laurent and Voskoboinikov.

PORTLEDGE PANTHERS

Last season: 15-12

Coach: Nicholas Tsikitas

KEY PLAYERS

Zaire Baines PG/SG 6-0 So.; Dante Brooks PG/SG 5-8 Fr.; Christian Daley PG/SG 5-11 Jr.; Jahmir Primer PG/SG/SF 6-1 Jr.; Aazayah Ross SG/SF 6-2 So.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Portledge plays relentless defense which creates offense. Baines is receiving high Division-I interest and led Nassau in scoring as a freshman with 34.2 points per game. Primer added 22.9 points per game.

STONY BROOK BEARS

Last season: 11-7

Coach: Joe Calabria

KEY PLAYERS

Caleb Edwards-Inniss G/F 6-3 Soph.; Matt Fajfer G 6-3 Sr.; Colin Scanlon G 6-2 Jr.; Owen Sobel F 6-4 Sr.; TJ Wachter F 6-6 Jr.

ABOUT THE BEARS: Stony Brook relies on tough defense, ball movement and shooting, led by Sobel, who averaged 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds last season.

WALDORF WOLVERINES

Last season: 3-10

Coach: Bryan Cain

KEY PLAYERS

Marco Bai G 5-10 Sr.; Sean Chen C 6-1 Sr.; Dylan DeRosa C 6-2 Jr.; David Kissin G 6-0 Jr.; Luc Sylvain F 6-3 Jr.

ABOUT THE WOLVERINES: Waldorf has strong and experienced seniors along with a new head coach looking to make an immediate impact. The Wolverines will be led by Bai and Chen as a guard and frontcourt combo.

INDEPENDENTS

LAWRENCE WOODMERE

TIGERS

Last season: 21-5

Coach: Jeff Weiss

KEY PLAYERS

Jasigha Barnes G 6-2 Jr.; Tyler Coley F 6-5 Sr.; John Harrison G 6-3 Jr.; John Malinka C 6-10 Sr.; Larry Rhabb F 6-3 Sr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS: Malinka will take over the role as a dominant big man after the graduation of Aidan Igiehon, who is playing at Louisville. The defending NYSAIS champions graduated four seniors now playing in college, but will still have good size and athleticism.

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS

Last season: 25-2

Coach: John Buck

KEY PLAYERS

Hugo Bergstrom G 6-1 Sr.; Jaden Celstine Wing 6-6 Sr.; Andre Curbelo G 6-1 Sr.; Zed Key F 6-8 Sr.; Drissa Traore F 6-8 Jr.

ABOUT THE CRUSADERS: Long Island Lutheran won the Federation Class AA title last season. The Crusaders are seeking to win on a regional and national level this season, culminating in another Federation title. Curbelo, an Illinois commit and Newsday’s reigning Player of the Year, averaged 15 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds last season.

