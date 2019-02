Rylan Blondo has an uncommon name and an uncommon talent to go with it.

Asked about its genesis, Lynbrook’s senior guard said: “It comes from Nolan Ryan, the Hall of Fame pitcher; my mom blended the two names together to get Rylan.” Nothing could have been more appropriate Wednesday evening, because Blondo was bringing the heat in the fourth quarter of the Owls’ Nassau Class A semifinal against Valley Stream South.

Blondo scored 16 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as second-seeded Lynbrook rolled to a 51-40 victory over the No. 3 Falcons at Farmingdale State.

The Owls (20-2) will be playing for their second county title and first since 1989 on Sunday at Farmingdale State. They will face No. 4 Manhasset (19-3), which surprised top-seeded Elmont in the other semifinal.

“No one deserves the success he’s having more,” coach Jamie Adams said of Blondo. “No one works harder, and that really makes a difference for our team. When your best player is also your hardest worker, it can become infectious. I think the rest of the players feed off what he’s doing.”

The Falcons (17-5) used an 8-1 run late in the third quarter, took a 31-28 lead on Corey Powell's jumper with 1:45 left and led 31-30 entering the fourth. Powell would finish with 15 points, and Elijah Johnson had 13 for the Falcons.

The Owls took control in the final quarter with a 16-4 run that included 14 points from Blondo. He made one of two free throws to tie it with 7:38 left and stole a pass and took it the length of the court for a layup on the ensuing possession for a lead Lynbrook would not relinquish. He made a pretty teardrop from the baseline and took another steal for a layup on the next possession for a 38-33 lead.

James Montgomery had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls.

Lynbrook hadn’t been a county champion for more than a decade when the current Owls were born, but there is a connection. As Blondo said, “Lynbrook is special, and this is a special team at Lynbrook.”

“I’m around them all the time,” Adams said, “and it feels like they are playing for all the classes that came since 1989 and didn’t win.”

Manhasset 51, Elmont 43: Tom Santella had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Ahmad Crowell had nine points and 10 rebounds to headline an ensemble effort in which every Manhasset player in the seven-man rotation had at least five points. The Indians will be playing for their fourth Nassau title and first since 2011.

Elmont (16-6) had only one lead, 3-2, but was within three points late in the third quarter before Chris Themelis made a three-pointer off the window at the buzzer. The Spartans closed to 44-41 on Jevon Santos’ drive with 58 seconds left. Crowell converted a three-point play to ice it.

Santos and Qai Kellman each scored 12 points for Elmont.