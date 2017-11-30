TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

MacArthur vs. Hjemly

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MacArthur hosted Hjemly, the Danish national boys basketball team, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

MacArthur's Hugh Kelleher takes a shot under the
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

MacArthur's Hugh Kelleher takes a shot under the basket in a game against Hjemly, the Danish national team, at MacArthur on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

MacArthur's Mike Manfredo goes inside in a game
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

MacArthur's Mike Manfredo goes inside in a game against Hjemly, the Danish national team, at MacArthur on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes for the layup in
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes for the layup in a game against Hjemly, the Danish national team, at MacArthur on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes to the basket against
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes to the basket against Hjemly's Julius B. Edelved in a game against Hjemly at MacArthur on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

MacArthur's Hugh Kelleher shoots a basket in a
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

MacArthur's Hugh Kelleher shoots a basket in a game against Hjemly, the Danish national team, at MacArthur on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes against Hjemly's Casper Loensbo
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes against Hjemly's Casper Loensbo at MacArthur on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

MacArthur's Benny Orlando fires across court in a
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

MacArthur's Benny Orlando fires across court in a game against Hjemly, the Danish national team, at MacArthur on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes against Hjemly's Julius B.
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes against Hjemly's Julius B. Edelved at MacArthur on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

MacArthur's Andrew Sweeney moves inside for the shot
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

MacArthur's Andrew Sweeney moves inside for the shot in a game against Hjemly, the Danish national team, at MacArthur on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes for the layup in
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes for the layup in a game against Hjemly, the Danish national team, at MacArthur on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Thomas Colamartino of Division, left, gets congratulated by Division vs. Bellmore-Merrick boys bowling
Brooklyn Nets head coach and Long Island native Atkinson's love for basketball started early
Lindenhurst quarterback Nick Anzalone discusses the emotions of Lindenhurst QB Nick Anzalone celebrates L.I. football title
Garden City defeated North Babylon, 24-6, to win Garden City football wins L.I. Class II title
Zach Grof of Seaford catching a touchdown pass Seaford wins Class IV LIC
Seaford senior two-way lineman Andrew Chirico spoke after Seaford's Andrew Chirico talks LIC victory
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE