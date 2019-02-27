Manhasset uses balanced attack to reach Nassau Class AA final
Tom Santella had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Ahmad Crowell had nine points and 10 rebounds to headline an ensemble effort in Manhasset's 51-43 win over Elmont in a Nassau Class AA semifinal on Wednesday night at Farmingdale State College.
Every Manhasset player in the seven-man rotation had at least five points.
The Indians will be playing for their fourth Nassau title and first since 2011.
Elmont (16-6) had only one lead, 3-2, but was within three points late in the third quarter before Chris Themelis made a three-pointer off the window at the buzzer. The Spartans closed to 44-41 on Jevon Santos’ drive with 58 seconds left. Crowell converted a three-point play to ice it.
Santos and Qai Kellman each scored 12 points for Elmont.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.