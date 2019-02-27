Tom Santella had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Ahmad Crowell had nine points and 10 rebounds to headline an ensemble effort in Manhasset's 51-43 win over Elmont in a Nassau Class AA semifinal on Wednesday night at Farmingdale State College.

Every Manhasset player in the seven-man rotation had at least five points.

The Indians will be playing for their fourth Nassau title and first since 2011.

Elmont (16-6) had only one lead, 3-2, but was within three points late in the third quarter before Chris Themelis made a three-pointer off the window at the buzzer. The Spartans closed to 44-41 on Jevon Santos’ drive with 58 seconds left. Crowell converted a three-point play to ice it.

Santos and Qai Kellman each scored 12 points for Elmont.