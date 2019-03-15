TODAY'S PAPER
Manhasset falls in state Class A boys basketball semifinal

Tom Santella scored 16 points and Ahmad Crowell had 14 points for Manhasset (21-4) in the school's first state semifinals appearance since 1986.

Manhasset's Thomas Santella shoots from inside during the

Manhasset's Thomas Santella shoots from inside during the Nassau Class A quarterfinals against South Side at Manhasset on Feb. 21. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
BINGHAMTON — The Manhasset boys basketball team’s season came to an end Friday afternoon in the state Class A semifinals.

Manhasset fell to Poughkeepsie, 74-63, at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. It was the first state semifinals appearance for Manhasset since 1986.

Tom Santella scored 16 points and Ahmad Crowell had 14 points for Manhasset (21-4).

Poughkeepsie (24-3) plays Mendon in the state final Saturday at the same location at 7 p.m.

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

