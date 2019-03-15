BINGHAMTON — The Manhasset boys basketball team’s season came to an end Friday afternoon in the state Class A semifinals.

Manhasset fell to Poughkeepsie, 74-63, at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. It was the first state semifinals appearance for Manhasset since 1986.

Tom Santella scored 16 points and Ahmad Crowell had 14 points for Manhasset (21-4).

Poughkeepsie (24-3) plays Mendon in the state final Saturday at the same location at 7 p.m.