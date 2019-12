Nassau A-1 boys basketball preview

CALHOUN COLTS

Last season: 10-9

Coach: Jay Kreutzberger

KEY PLAYERS

Micah Bristol F 6-5 Sr. ; Malek Graham G/F 6-3 Sr.; Finley Sheridan F 6-6 So.; Chris Stokel PG 6-0 So.; Chris Zaveckas G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE COLTS: Graham, who averaged 9 points as a third option last year, is quick enough to beat anyone off the dribble and strong enough to beat anyone inside.

GARDEN CITY TROJANS

Last season: 11-9

Coach: James Hegmann

KEY PLAYERS

Jack Downey F 6-6 Jr.; Thomas Franz G 6-1 Jr.; Luke Long G 6-0 Jr.; Gavin Paskowitz F 6-3 Sr; Brian Wood G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE TROJANS: Franz and Long both averaged 9 points last season.

GREAT NECK SOUTH REBELS

Last season: 6-13

Coach: Stephen Liebertz

KEY PLAYERS

Langston Bacchus G 6-2 Jr.; Hans DeWitte F 6-5 Sr.; Joe Huang F 6-3 Sr.; Steven Mangogna F 6-5 Jr.; David Sabzehroo G 5-9 Sr.

ABOUT THE REBELS: Sabzehroo, the first four-year varsity player in school history, averaged 16.2 points last season. Huang averaged 6.2.

HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS

Last season: 10-10

Coach: Tom Kinsella

KEY PLAYERS

Jaden Coronado G 5-11 Jr.; Jake David F 6-3 Sr.; Chris Gerazounis F 6-1 Sr.; Thanasi Mamais G 5-10 Sr.; Zaid Memon G 5-9 Sr.

ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS: David averaged 5 points and 4 rebounds last season. Two transfers from St. Mary’s, Coronado and Dylan Ozkan, give Herricks depth and quickness.

LONG BEACH MARINES

Last season: 13-7

Coach: Scott Martin

KEY PLAYERS

Alex Bauer G 6-2 Jr.; Jaden Barwicki G 6-0 Sr.; Jacob Cochran F 6-3, Sr; Tristan DeCicco G 5-11 Sr.; Evan Michaels F 6-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE MARINES: Bauer, Barwicki, Michaels, Cochran are all getting Division II or III looks, Martin said. Barwicki averaged 12 points last season.

MACARTHUR GENERALS

Last season: 11-8

Coach: Eric Rubin

KEY PLAYERS

Max Chmiel G 6-0 Sr.; P.J Devecchis G 5-9 Sr.; Robert Lobosco G/F 6-5 Sr.; Joe Manfredo G 5-9 Sr.; Dan Schwartz F 6-4 Sr.

ABOUT THE GENERALS: Chmiel averaged 10.6 points last season and is being recruited by St. Joseph’s in Patchogue and SUNY New Paltz. Lobosco averaged 9 points and 4.3 rebounds and is being recruited by St. Joe’s and NYIT.

MEPHAM PIRATES

Last season: 13-8

Coach: Patrick Fallon

KEY PLAYERS

Mekhi Beckett F 6-4 Jr.; Jack Fontanetta G 6-0 Sr.; Greg Paul F 6-3, Sr.; Chris Smith F 6-3 Sr.;

Richie Vaquero G 6-0 So.

ABOUT THE PIRATES: Beckett and Paul are both athletic forwards who are difficult to guard on the perimeter.

NEW HYDE PARK GLADIATORS

Last season: 2-17

Coach: Patrick Eustache

KEY PLAYERS

Abidin Dauti F 6-4 Sr.; Kristos Fernandez F 6-3 Jr.; Isaiah Lariosa F 6-1 So.; Nicholas Levkulic PG 5-10 Sr.; Luke Orbon G 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE GLADIATORS: Levkulic averaged 13 points and 4 assists last season and is being recruited by SUNY Purchase and Five Towns College.