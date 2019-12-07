Nassau A-2 boys basketball preview

BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Last season: 11-10

Coach: Rory Block

KEY PLAYERS

Aidan Heeley C 6-1 Sr.; Josh Levy F 6-0 Sr.; Josh Michals G 5-10 Sr.; Alex Rosenberg F 6-2 Sr.; Tyler Yablon G 5-8 Jr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS:

Rosenberg is a three-year varsity player who gets up-and-down the court, Yablon is dependable from behind the arc and Heely is tough on the boards and a capable inside scorer.

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last season: 7-11

Coach: Steven Savino

KEY PLAYERS

Nick Bell G/F 6-2 Sr.; James Cosgrove F 6-5 Jr.; Alex Pinto G 5-8 Jr.; Garret Scavelli G/F 5-11 Sr.; Chris Toscano G 6-3 Jr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Guards Bell and Toscano complement strong post play from Cosgrove.

ELMONT SPARTANS

Last season: 16-6

Coach: George Holub

KEY PLAYERS

Isiah Barnes G 6-0 Sr.; Jordan Lawson F 6-3 Sr.; Gus Louis F 6-3 Sr.; Jevon Santos G 6-0 Sr.; Matthew Ward G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: Last year’s conference champs will return dynamic guard tandem Barnes and Santos, along with Lawson and Louis in the front court.

GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS

Last season: 3-15

Coach: Kevin Graham

KEY PLAYERS

Jackson Cronin G 6-2 Jr.; Luke Hakimian G 5-8 Jr.; Nat Hyman G 6-0 Sr.; Mike Jacobs G 6-0 Sr.; Ethan Youseffi F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE BLAZERS: Led by Cronin, who averaged 8.8 points per game as a sophomore last winter, they will look to play more of an up-tempo style.

MANHASSET INDIANS

Last season: 21-4

Coach: George Bruns

KEY PLAYERS

Joe Busch G 6-1 Sr.; Ahmad Crowell G/F 6-3 Jr.; Matt Donnell C 6-3 Sr.; Connor Dunphy G 6-0 Sr.; Cole Zaffiro F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: Graduated five starters from last season’s Long Island championship team but return sixth man Crowell, who averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

SEWANHAKA INDIANS

Last season: 14-7

Coach: Jay Allen

KEY PLAYERS

Frantz Compere F 6-2 Jr.; Kamren Denhart G 5-8 So.; Preston Harts F 6-4 Sr.; Ryan Joseph F 6-5 Jr.; Brian Lowry G 5-8 Jr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: Young but deep, Harts (8 ppg, 10 rpg) is only returning starter from last year’s playoff team.

VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL EAGLES

Last season: 11-9

Coach: Hayward Alfred

KEY PLAYERS

Rence Areola G 5-10 Jr.; Dawin Fanor G 6-2 Jr.; Nate Grimsley F 6-3 Sr.; Tyler Ray G 6-2 Sr.; Jaicob Tejeda F 6-3 Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Returning significant firepower from last season, including Ray (16 points, eight assists) and Tejeda (12 points, 13 rebounds).