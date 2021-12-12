Nassau A-2 boys basketball team-by-team preview

skBNA2211212 -- Nassau A-2, seven capsules.

Nassau A-2

CALHOUN COLTS

Last Season: 3-5

Coach: Jay Kreutzberger

KEY PLAYERS

Matt Kalfas, 6-0, G, Jr.; Bryan Pena, 6-5, F, Sr.; Cody Schanstra, 6-2, G, Jr.; Chris Stokel, 6-1, G, Sr.; Chris Zaveckas, 6-1, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Stokel is a quick two-way player who averaged 23 points and five rebounds this past season. Zaveckas comes into the season with an improved scoring touch after averaging 14 points last year.

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Last Season: 8-1

Coach: Steven Savino

KEY PLAYERS

Alex Almache, 5-11, G, Sr.; Nick Broas, 6-3, F/G, Jr.; Amoi Charles, 6-4, F/G, Sr.; Ryan Degnan, 6-4, F, Sr.; Ryan Noonan, 6-0, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Carey won seven games by an average of 14 points last season. Charles is a two-way player who can play any position on the floor.

ELMONT SPARTANS

Last Season: 8-0

Coach: Ryan Straub

KEY PLAYERS

Osagie Ekhator, 6-5, F, Soph.; Gemere Frias-Walsh, 5-8, G, Soph.; Girell Frias-Walsh, 6-1, G, Jr.; Kristion Meade, 6-4, F, Jr.; Giovanni Pierre-Chrispin, 6-5, C, Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: The Spartans return zero starters after an undefeated season. A young team with just two seniors on the roster, that will rely heavily on their defensive abilities.

GARDEN CITY COUGARS

Last Season: 5-3

Coach: James Hegmann

KEY PLAYERS

Bryan Downey, 6-2, G, Sr.; Michael Fargione, 6-2, F, Sr.; Quinn Long, 5-10, G, Jr.; Jackson Perisa, 6-2, G, Sr.; Leonard Vlogianitis, 6-1, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Perisa averaged 15 points per game and eight rebounds this past season and will be a focal point of the offense. Vlogianitis was selected to represent Nassau County in the Alzheimer’s All-Star Classic and will help lead the Cougars.

GLEN COVE BIG RED

Last Season: 1-1

Coach: Peter Falen

KEY PLAYERS

AJ Hudson, 6-1, G, Jr.; Joe Johnson, 6-0, G, Sr.; Londell Wheeler, 5-9, G, Jr,; Gio White, 6-1, F, Sr.; Khaleem Zachary, 6-1, F, Sr.;

ABOUT THE BIG RED: The duo of Wheeler and White each averaged 14 points a season ago. The Big Red will look for some team continuity after being limited to just two game playes last year.

ROSLYN BULLDOGS

Last Season: 3-0

Coach: Craig Murphy

KEY PLAYERS

Spyro Drenis, 5-10, G, Sr.; Dylan Kasper, 5-9, G, Jr.; Brandon Kenyon, 5-9, G, Sr.; Jesse Khan, 6-2, F, Jr.; Aaron Williams, 6-1, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Roslyn won the only three games it played last year by an average of 25 points. Drenis is a four-year varsity starter who averaged 20 points and five assists last season and was named a top 100 player.

SEWANHAKA

Last Season: 5-3

Coach: Jay Allen

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Cherry, 6-0, G, Sr.; Kamren Denhart, 5-9, G, Sr.; Tyler Harts, 6-4, F, Sr.; J’Den Lloyd, 6-3, F, Sr.; Jordan Tucker, 6-0, F, Soph.

ABOUT SEWANHAKA: Sewanhaka is led by Denhart who won MVP of the Alzheimer’s Pre-season All-Star Classic. Denhart was all-county two years ago and was named in the Top 100. Sewanhaka will look to play up-tempo, push the ball on offense, and press on defense.