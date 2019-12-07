Nassau A-3 boys basketball preview
DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS
Last season: 6-13
Coach: Brian Maini
KEY PLAYERS
Robby Boneillo G 5-8 Sr.; Alex De La Cruz F 6-3, Jr.; Emmanuel Huggins C 6-4 Sr.; Jason Lemieux G 5-8 Sr.; Justin Weinert F 6-2 Sr.
ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS: Huggins averaged 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks per game last season while learning a new system. Weinert averaged seven points per game.
GLEN COVE BIG RED
Last season: 7-12
Coach: Peter Falen
KEY PLAYERS
Michael Battle G 6-0 Jr.; Melton Foster F 6-2 Fr.; Anthony Hernandez F 6-0 Jr.; Theo Watson G 5-11 Jr.; Londell Wheeler PG 5-10 Fr.
ABOUT THE BIG RED: Battle, who averaged six points per game last season, leads an athletic team that likes to get out on the break.
HEWLETT BULLDOGS
Last season: 8-11
KEY PLAYERS
Brett Karkus SF 6-3 Sr.; Jesse Korkos PG 5-8 Jr.; Jonny Miller PF 6-3 Sr.; Darren Spencer C 6-4 Sr.; Ryan Weiss SG 5-10 Fr.;
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Korkos runs the point well and will rack up steals. Karkus and Weiss are both strong three-point threats.
JERICHO JAYHAWKS
Last season: 13-9
Coach: Walter Bachman
KEY PLAYERS
Steven Gerschwer G 6-0 Sr.; Jordan Miller G 5-8 Sr.; Jeremy Rothman F 6-4 Sr.; Brandon Weiss G 5-10 Sr.; Yaewon You G 6-0 Jr.
ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS: Weiss averaged 18 points per game last season, while Miller added five.
ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS
Last season: 14-6
Coach: Raymond Smith
KEY PLAYERS
Elijah Anderson SF 6-1 Jr.; Razir Boykins PF 6-2 Sr.; Andrew Branch SG 6-1 Jr.; Jahkobe Cowans PG 5-7 So.; Jalen Franklin PG 5-9 Sr.
ABOUT THE ROUGH RIDERS: Boykins is a physical presence down low who had 24 points and 20 rebounds in a win against Farmingdale and 19 points and 12 rebounds in a win against Center Moriches last year.
ROSLYN BULLDOGS
Last season: 11-9
Coach: Craig Murphy
KEY PLAYERS
John Davey F 6-7 Jr.; Spyro Drenis PG 5-9 So.; Charlie Goldsmith F 6-4 Jr.; Saleh Johnson G 5-9 Jr.; Noah Rosenthal G 6-1 Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Johnson averaged 17 points per game last year. Goldsmith’s size makes him a major match-up problem for opponents.
SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES
Last season: 14-7
Coach: Jerry D’Angelo
KEY PLAYERS
Ryan Ledwith G 5-10, Sr.; Jack McDonald F 6-4, Sr.; Eamon McGowan G/F 6-3 Sr.; Jake Murphy G 6-0, Sr.; Quinn Shannon G 6-2 Sr.
ABOUT THE CYCLONES: McGowan averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last year. Shannon added 10 points and three assists per game and shot 42 percent from behind the arc.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.