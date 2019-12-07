TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Morning
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Nassau A-3 boys basketball preview

Saleh Johnson #3 of Roslyn attempts a dunk

Saleh Johnson #3 of Roslyn attempts a dunk during the basketball game against South Side on Dec. 20, 2018 in Roslyn Heights, New York. Credit: Anna Sergeeva

By Newsday Staff
Print

DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

Last season: 6-13

Coach: Brian Maini

KEY PLAYERS

Robby Boneillo G 5-8 Sr.; Alex De La Cruz F 6-3, Jr.; Emmanuel Huggins C 6-4 Sr.; Jason Lemieux G 5-8 Sr.; Justin Weinert F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS: Huggins averaged 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks per game last season while learning a new system. Weinert averaged seven points per game.

GLEN COVE BIG RED

Last season: 7-12

Coach: Peter Falen

KEY PLAYERS

Michael Battle G 6-0 Jr.; Melton Foster F 6-2 Fr.; Anthony Hernandez F 6-0 Jr.; Theo Watson G 5-11 Jr.;  Londell Wheeler PG 5-10 Fr.

ABOUT THE BIG RED: Battle, who averaged six points per game last season, leads an athletic team that likes to get out on the break.

HEWLETT BULLDOGS

Last season: 8-11

KEY PLAYERS

Brett Karkus SF 6-3 Sr.; Jesse Korkos PG 5-8 Jr.; Jonny Miller PF 6-3 Sr.; Darren Spencer C 6-4 Sr.; Ryan Weiss SG 5-10 Fr.;

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Korkos runs the point well and will rack up steals. Karkus and Weiss are both strong three-point threats.

JERICHO JAYHAWKS

Last season: 13-9

Coach: Walter Bachman

KEY PLAYERS

Steven Gerschwer G 6-0 Sr.;  Jordan Miller G 5-8 Sr.;  Jeremy Rothman F 6-4 Sr.; Brandon Weiss G 5-10 Sr.; Yaewon You G 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS: Weiss averaged 18 points per game last season, while Miller added five.

ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

Last season: 14-6

Coach: Raymond Smith

KEY PLAYERS

Elijah Anderson SF 6-1 Jr.;  Razir Boykins PF 6-2 Sr.; Andrew Branch SG 6-1 Jr.;  Jahkobe Cowans PG 5-7 So.; Jalen Franklin PG 5-9 Sr.

ABOUT THE ROUGH RIDERS: Boykins is a physical presence down low who had 24 points and 20 rebounds in a win against Farmingdale and 19 points and 12 rebounds in a win against Center Moriches last year.

ROSLYN BULLDOGS

Last season: 11-9

Coach: Craig Murphy

KEY PLAYERS

John Davey F 6-7 Jr.; Spyro Drenis PG 5-9 So.;  Charlie Goldsmith F 6-4 Jr.; Saleh Johnson G 5-9 Jr.;  Noah Rosenthal G 6-1 Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Johnson averaged 17 points per game last year. Goldsmith’s size makes him a major match-up problem for opponents.  

SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Last season: 14-7

Coach: Jerry D’Angelo

KEY PLAYERS

Ryan Ledwith G 5-10, Sr.; Jack McDonald F 6-4, Sr.; Eamon McGowan G/F 6-3 Sr.; Jake Murphy G 6-0, Sr.; Quinn Shannon G 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE CYCLONES: McGowan averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last year. Shannon added 10 points and three assists per game and shot 42 percent from behind the arc.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Longwood's Jeremiah Mobley (10) goes to the basket Photos: Center Moriches vs. Longwood boys basketball
Andre Curbelo #11 of Long Island Lutheran, right, Photos: LI Lutheran vs. St. Dominic boys basketball
Freeport celebrates their victory against Floyd in the Podcast Ep. 43: Long Island Championships rewind
Mark Cordero #11 of Deer Park drives to Photos: Deer Park vs. Longwood boys basketball
Connetquot/East Islip's Jake llewllyn takes second place in Photos: Hauppauge vs. Connetquot/East Islip boys swimming
Westhampton's Jaden AlfanoStJohn was named the Hansen Award Hansen Award winner Jaden AlfanoStJohn of Westhampton
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search