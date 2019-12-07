Nassau A-3 boys basketball preview

DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

Last season: 6-13

Coach: Brian Maini

KEY PLAYERS

Robby Boneillo G 5-8 Sr.; Alex De La Cruz F 6-3, Jr.; Emmanuel Huggins C 6-4 Sr.; Jason Lemieux G 5-8 Sr.; Justin Weinert F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS: Huggins averaged 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks per game last season while learning a new system. Weinert averaged seven points per game.

GLEN COVE BIG RED

Last season: 7-12

Coach: Peter Falen

KEY PLAYERS

Michael Battle G 6-0 Jr.; Melton Foster F 6-2 Fr.; Anthony Hernandez F 6-0 Jr.; Theo Watson G 5-11 Jr.; Londell Wheeler PG 5-10 Fr.

ABOUT THE BIG RED: Battle, who averaged six points per game last season, leads an athletic team that likes to get out on the break.

HEWLETT BULLDOGS

Last season: 8-11

KEY PLAYERS

Brett Karkus SF 6-3 Sr.; Jesse Korkos PG 5-8 Jr.; Jonny Miller PF 6-3 Sr.; Darren Spencer C 6-4 Sr.; Ryan Weiss SG 5-10 Fr.;

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Korkos runs the point well and will rack up steals. Karkus and Weiss are both strong three-point threats.

JERICHO JAYHAWKS

Last season: 13-9

Coach: Walter Bachman

KEY PLAYERS

Steven Gerschwer G 6-0 Sr.; Jordan Miller G 5-8 Sr.; Jeremy Rothman F 6-4 Sr.; Brandon Weiss G 5-10 Sr.; Yaewon You G 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS: Weiss averaged 18 points per game last season, while Miller added five.

ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

Last season: 14-6

Coach: Raymond Smith

KEY PLAYERS

Elijah Anderson SF 6-1 Jr.; Razir Boykins PF 6-2 Sr.; Andrew Branch SG 6-1 Jr.; Jahkobe Cowans PG 5-7 So.; Jalen Franklin PG 5-9 Sr.

ABOUT THE ROUGH RIDERS: Boykins is a physical presence down low who had 24 points and 20 rebounds in a win against Farmingdale and 19 points and 12 rebounds in a win against Center Moriches last year.

ROSLYN BULLDOGS

Last season: 11-9

Coach: Craig Murphy

KEY PLAYERS

John Davey F 6-7 Jr.; Spyro Drenis PG 5-9 So.; Charlie Goldsmith F 6-4 Jr.; Saleh Johnson G 5-9 Jr.; Noah Rosenthal G 6-1 Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Johnson averaged 17 points per game last year. Goldsmith’s size makes him a major match-up problem for opponents.

SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Last season: 14-7

Coach: Jerry D’Angelo

KEY PLAYERS

Ryan Ledwith G 5-10, Sr.; Jack McDonald F 6-4, Sr.; Eamon McGowan G/F 6-3 Sr.; Jake Murphy G 6-0, Sr.; Quinn Shannon G 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE CYCLONES: McGowan averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last year. Shannon added 10 points and three assists per game and shot 42 percent from behind the arc.