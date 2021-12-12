TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau A-3 boys basketball team-by-team preview

By Christopher Matias christopher.matias@newsday.com
BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Last Season: 3-5

Coach: Rory Block

KEY PLAYERS

Blake Peyser, 6-0, G, Sr.; Jason Guardiola, 6-0, C, Sr.; Ryan Kliers, 6-1, G, Jr.; Ben Mehani, 6-1, G, Jr.; Alex Silva, 6-0, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Coach Block enters his 30th season at the helm of Bellmore JFK. The Cougars are returning seven players from a year ago with an eye on making the playoffs.

DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

Last Season: 1-3

Coach: Jordan Dasch

KEY PLAYERS

Cody Brush, 6-2, F/G, Soph.; Alessandro Giacomarra, 6-1, F, Jr.; Brandon Guarino, 5-8, F, Sr.; Peter Kiphart, 6-3, F, Jr.; Dylan Torres, 5-5, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS: A young team looking to build a solid foundation and create a winning culture this season. The Blue Dragons will field a group of hardworking players that aim to out-hustle their opponents.

HEWLETT BULLDOGS

Last Season: 0-4

Coach: Bill Dubin

KEY PLAYERS

Jace Apter, 6-0, F, Jr.; Evan Greenberg, 6-3, C, Sr.; Nick Morgan, 6-0, F, Sr.; Ryan Weiss, 6-3, G, Jr; Mark Winkler, 5-10, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Hewlett looks to bounce back from a winless season last year led by Weiss who averaged 28.3 points per game. The Bulldogs are led by numerous seniors and will be looking to field a more competitive team this season.

MANHASSET

Last Season: 3-0

Coach: George Bruns

KEY PLAYERS

Liam Buckley, 6-4, G, Jr.; Liam Conor, 6-4, G, Jr.; James Morris, 6-7, F/C, Jr.; Mike Notias, 5-11, G, Sr.; Matt Perfetto, 5-9, G, Sr.

ABOUT MANHASSET: Buckley averaged 11 points and six rebounds last season for a frontcourt with a lot of size. Notias poured in 13 points per game a year ago.

ROOSEVELT ROUGHRIDERS

Last Season: 2-3

Coach: Raymond Smith

KEY PLAYERS

Andrew Clark, 6-0, G, Soph.; Tyje Clark, 5-10, G, Sr.; Jokobe Cowans, 5-6, G, Sr.; Jalil McFadden, 6-4, F, Soph.; Darryl Pierre, 5-9, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE ROUGHRIDERS: Roosevelt will rely on quickness and defense this season. Cowans averaged 11.5 points per game and will continue to be a focal point of the offense.

SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Last Season: 2-3

Coach: Jerry D’Angelo

KEY PLAYERS

Pat Erickson, 6-3, F, Sr.; Josh Garelle, 6-3, F, Jr.; Chris Goldstein, 5-10, G, Sr.; Jamie Murphy, 6-0, G, Jr.; Rob Percilosi, 6-3, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE CYCLONES: An athletic, long, and quick team with an abundance of players over 6-2. The Cyclones will look to play fast and push the tempo.

VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS

Last Season: 2-4

Coach: Michael McVeigh

KEY PLAYERS

Godwin Eyiuche, 6-0, G, Sr.; Brian Farrell, 6-2, F, Sr.; Gio Grey, 5-10, G, Sr.; Malcolm Harrington, 6-4, F, Sr.; Dominic Obukwelu, 6-1, G/F, Soph.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: The duo of Eyiuche and Harrington each averaged 11.5 points per game this past season. The Spartans are looking to use their athleticism to make a run at a playoff spot.

