Nassau A-3 boys basketball team-by-team preview

BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Last Season: 3-5

Coach: Rory Block

KEY PLAYERS

Blake Peyser, 6-0, G, Sr.; Jason Guardiola, 6-0, C, Sr.; Ryan Kliers, 6-1, G, Jr.; Ben Mehani, 6-1, G, Jr.; Alex Silva, 6-0, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Coach Block enters his 30th season at the helm of Bellmore JFK. The Cougars are returning seven players from a year ago with an eye on making the playoffs.

DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last Season: 1-3

Coach: Jordan Dasch

KEY PLAYERS

Cody Brush, 6-2, F/G, Soph.; Alessandro Giacomarra, 6-1, F, Jr.; Brandon Guarino, 5-8, F, Sr.; Peter Kiphart, 6-3, F, Jr.; Dylan Torres, 5-5, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS: A young team looking to build a solid foundation and create a winning culture this season. The Blue Dragons will field a group of hardworking players that aim to out-hustle their opponents.

HEWLETT BULLDOGS

Last Season: 0-4

Coach: Bill Dubin

KEY PLAYERS

Jace Apter, 6-0, F, Jr.; Evan Greenberg, 6-3, C, Sr.; Nick Morgan, 6-0, F, Sr.; Ryan Weiss, 6-3, G, Jr; Mark Winkler, 5-10, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Hewlett looks to bounce back from a winless season last year led by Weiss who averaged 28.3 points per game. The Bulldogs are led by numerous seniors and will be looking to field a more competitive team this season.

MANHASSET

Last Season: 3-0

Coach: George Bruns

KEY PLAYERS

Liam Buckley, 6-4, G, Jr.; Liam Conor, 6-4, G, Jr.; James Morris, 6-7, F/C, Jr.; Mike Notias, 5-11, G, Sr.; Matt Perfetto, 5-9, G, Sr.

ABOUT MANHASSET: Buckley averaged 11 points and six rebounds last season for a frontcourt with a lot of size. Notias poured in 13 points per game a year ago.

ROOSEVELT ROUGHRIDERS

Last Season: 2-3

Coach: Raymond Smith

KEY PLAYERS

Andrew Clark, 6-0, G, Soph.; Tyje Clark, 5-10, G, Sr.; Jokobe Cowans, 5-6, G, Sr.; Jalil McFadden, 6-4, F, Soph.; Darryl Pierre, 5-9, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE ROUGHRIDERS: Roosevelt will rely on quickness and defense this season. Cowans averaged 11.5 points per game and will continue to be a focal point of the offense.

SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Last Season: 2-3

Coach: Jerry D’Angelo

KEY PLAYERS

Pat Erickson, 6-3, F, Sr.; Josh Garelle, 6-3, F, Jr.; Chris Goldstein, 5-10, G, Sr.; Jamie Murphy, 6-0, G, Jr.; Rob Percilosi, 6-3, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE CYCLONES: An athletic, long, and quick team with an abundance of players over 6-2. The Cyclones will look to play fast and push the tempo.

VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS

Last Season: 2-4

Coach: Michael McVeigh

KEY PLAYERS

Godwin Eyiuche, 6-0, G, Sr.; Brian Farrell, 6-2, F, Sr.; Gio Grey, 5-10, G, Sr.; Malcolm Harrington, 6-4, F, Sr.; Dominic Obukwelu, 6-1, G/F, Soph.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: The duo of Eyiuche and Harrington each averaged 11.5 points per game this past season. The Spartans are looking to use their athleticism to make a run at a playoff spot.