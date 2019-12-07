TODAY'S PAPER
Boys Basketball

Nassau A-4 boys basketball preview

By Newsday Staff
NASSAU A-4

BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES

Last season: 10-10

Coach: Jack Davenport

KEY PLAYERS

J.P. Conway G 6-0 Sr.; Matt Lane C 7-0 Sr.; Brian O’Boyle F 6-3 Sr.; Alex Purchick G 6-0 Sr.; Bora Soybas G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN EAGLES: Four-year starter Soybas (18 points per game last season) is one of the top players in the conference, and Lane and O’Boyle create mismatches in the front court.

FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS

Last season: 14-6

Coach: Sean Boyle

KEY PLAYERS

Michael Buzzeo F 6-1 Sr.; Deschanel Chery G 5-9 Sr.; Thomas Freely G/F 6-1 Sr.; Jason Kozak G 6-0 So.; James Jounakos G/F 6-1 Jr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Chery is the floor leader for an inexperienced group, while Jaquel Morris, a 6-6 sophomore, provides length in the middle.

LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADO

Last season: 8-11

Coach: Lou Robinson

KEY PLAYERS

Terrell Adderly G 6-0 Fr.; Mikell Henry G 6-1 Jr.; Nate Manning G 5-11 Sr.; Dexter Robinson F/C 6-4 Fr.; Aquan Walker G 5-10 Jr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN

TORNADOES: Henry (14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists per game last season) leads a young, athletic group that will look to get it done on defense first.

LYNBROOK OWLS

Last season: 20-3

Coach: Jamie Adams

KEY PLAYERS

Thomas DeMenezes F 6-3 Jr.; Greg DeJoseph G 5-9 Sr.; Alec Estrin F 6-0 Sr.; Nick Focarazzo G 5-9 Sr.; Michael Frank G 5-10 Jr.

ABOUT THE OWLS: They’ll continue their disciplined, up-tempo style after a trip to the county final last season – DeMenezes is an excellent defender with a versatile offensive game.

NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

Last season: 8-12

Coach: Kevin Carpenter

KEY PLAYERS

Luke Jacklin G 5-11 Jr.; Phil LaRosa G 5-11 Jr.; Jack Ledden G 5-10 Jr.; Aiden Mandell F 6-4 Jr.; Will Scarola G 6-1 Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: North Shore will have a well-balanced and versatile attack, led by LaRosa.

PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS

Last season: 4-15

Coach: Nick Simone

KEY PLAYERS

Braden Clark G 5-9 Sr.; Anthony Labita G 6-2 Sr.; Donovan Pepe F 6-3 Sr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Labita (10.1 points per game last season) leads the way as they’ll look to find ways to close games out in the fourth quarter, a point of emphasis from Simone.

VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS

Last season: 7-12

Coach: Dan Achatz

KEY PLAYERS

CJ Parris G 6-1 Sr.; Serge Thraysbule F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: Young and athletic, Valley Stream North will rely on Parris (23.8 points per game last season) for much of its offense.

WANTAGH WARRIORS

Last season: 4-15

Coach: Joe Harclerode

KEY PLAYERS

Brandon Goldberg C/F 6-7 Sr.; Ethan Insigna F 6-2 Sr.; Nick Teresky G 6-2 Sr.; Jaden Ventura G 5-9 Jr.; Tom VonBargen G 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Wantagh returns all five starters, including Goldberg (20 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks per game last season) and Teresky (14 points, 4 assists).

