Nassau A-4 boys basketball preview
NASSAU A-4
BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES
Last season: 10-10
Coach: Jack Davenport
KEY PLAYERS
J.P. Conway G 6-0 Sr.; Matt Lane C 7-0 Sr.; Brian O’Boyle F 6-3 Sr.; Alex Purchick G 6-0 Sr.; Bora Soybas G 6-0 Sr.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN EAGLES: Four-year starter Soybas (18 points per game last season) is one of the top players in the conference, and Lane and O’Boyle create mismatches in the front court.
FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS
Last season: 14-6
Coach: Sean Boyle
KEY PLAYERS
Michael Buzzeo F 6-1 Sr.; Deschanel Chery G 5-9 Sr.; Thomas Freely G/F 6-1 Sr.; Jason Kozak G 6-0 So.; James Jounakos G/F 6-1 Jr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Chery is the floor leader for an inexperienced group, while Jaquel Morris, a 6-6 sophomore, provides length in the middle.
LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADO
Last season: 8-11
Coach: Lou Robinson
KEY PLAYERS
Terrell Adderly G 6-0 Fr.; Mikell Henry G 6-1 Jr.; Nate Manning G 5-11 Sr.; Dexter Robinson F/C 6-4 Fr.; Aquan Walker G 5-10 Jr.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN
TORNADOES: Henry (14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists per game last season) leads a young, athletic group that will look to get it done on defense first.
LYNBROOK OWLS
Last season: 20-3
Coach: Jamie Adams
KEY PLAYERS
Thomas DeMenezes F 6-3 Jr.; Greg DeJoseph G 5-9 Sr.; Alec Estrin F 6-0 Sr.; Nick Focarazzo G 5-9 Sr.; Michael Frank G 5-10 Jr.
ABOUT THE OWLS: They’ll continue their disciplined, up-tempo style after a trip to the county final last season – DeMenezes is an excellent defender with a versatile offensive game.
NORTH SHORE VIKINGS
Last season: 8-12
Coach: Kevin Carpenter
KEY PLAYERS
Luke Jacklin G 5-11 Jr.; Phil LaRosa G 5-11 Jr.; Jack Ledden G 5-10 Jr.; Aiden Mandell F 6-4 Jr.; Will Scarola G 6-1 Sr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS: North Shore will have a well-balanced and versatile attack, led by LaRosa.
PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS
Last season: 4-15
Coach: Nick Simone
KEY PLAYERS
Braden Clark G 5-9 Sr.; Anthony Labita G 6-2 Sr.; Donovan Pepe F 6-3 Sr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Labita (10.1 points per game last season) leads the way as they’ll look to find ways to close games out in the fourth quarter, a point of emphasis from Simone.
VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS
Last season: 7-12
Coach: Dan Achatz
KEY PLAYERS
CJ Parris G 6-1 Sr.; Serge Thraysbule F 6-2 Sr.
ABOUT THE SPARTANS: Young and athletic, Valley Stream North will rely on Parris (23.8 points per game last season) for much of its offense.
WANTAGH WARRIORS
Last season: 4-15
Coach: Joe Harclerode
KEY PLAYERS
Brandon Goldberg C/F 6-7 Sr.; Ethan Insigna F 6-2 Sr.; Nick Teresky G 6-2 Sr.; Jaden Ventura G 5-9 Jr.; Tom VonBargen G 5-10 Sr.
ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Wantagh returns all five starters, including Goldberg (20 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks per game last season) and Teresky (14 points, 4 assists).
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.