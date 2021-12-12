Nassau A-4 boys basketball team-by-team preview

ACADEMY CHARTER

Last Season: 0-0

Coach: James Gordon

KEY PLAYERS

Justin Bailey, 6-5, F, Sr.; Elijah Gatewood, 6-2, F, Soph.; Chad Jones, 5-10, G, Sr.; Jacob Moreno, 6-0, G, Soph.; Taylor Spooner, 6-5, F, Jr.;

ABOUT ACADEMY CHARTER: A mobile and active team looking to rely on their defensive intensity to make a playoff run.

BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES

Last Season: 5-3

Coach: Jack Davenport

KEY PLAYERS

Justin Crumb, 6-0, G, Sr.; Jayden Diaz, 6-0, G, Soph.; Johnny Dimartino, 6-5, F/C, Sr.; Anthony Falabella, 6-0, F, Jr.; Luke Galgano, 6-0, G/F, Sr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN EAGLES: Bethpage finished the season on a four-game winning streak. The Golden Eagles will use their depth and speed to become a more effective defensive team.

FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS

Last Season: 4-3

Coach: Sean Boyle

KEY PLAYERS

Aidan Driscoll, 6-1, F, Sr.; Jason Kozak, 6-1, G, Sr.; Maddox Mega, 6-2, F, Jr.; Chris Naronis, 5-11, G, Sr.; Matt Ollen, 5-10, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Floral Park went undefeated at home a season ago. The Knights have several weapons from the outside and will look to put pressure on their opponents offensively and defensively.

LYNBROOK OWLS

Last Season: 8-0

Coach: Jamie Adams

KEY PLAYERS

Haris Cekic, 6-5, C, Sr.; Peter Donnarumma, 6-0, F, Sr.; Richard Correa-Lampasona, 6-5, F, Sr.; Sean Lengyel, 6-0, F, Sr.; Eli Sherman-Murphy, 6-0, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE OWLS: Cekic averaged eight points and eight rebounds and Correa-Lampasona averaged 10 points as the Owls went undefeated last season. The duo will use their size to and strength to lead Lynbrook.

MINEOLA MUSTANGS

Last Season: 6-2

Coach: Jamie McAndrew

KEY PLAYERS

Robert Basel, 5-11, G, Sr.; Kevin Bonilla, 5-9, G, Soph.; AJ Derose, 5-8, G, Soph.; Jonathan Gabriel, 6-2, F, Sr.; Jordan Gabriel, 6-7, F, Soph.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Jordan Gabriel averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks as a freshman last season. Gabriel will be the focal point of the Mustangs after the loss of eight seniors from last season.

PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS

Last Season: 1-6

Coach: John Mateyko

KEY PLAYERS

Sal Crisano, 6-4, F, Sr.; Bradan Donnellan, 6-0, G, Jr.; Joe Iadevaio, 6-2, G, Sr.; Caden Morra, 5-11, G, Jr.; Thomas Twomey, 6-4, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Morra has had a penchant for scoring since he joined varsity in the eighth grade and will be Plainedge’s leading man this season. Mateyko takes over the head coaching position.

VALLEY STREAM SOUTH FALCONS

Last Season: 0-5

Coach: Michael O’ Brien

KEY PLAYERS

Ralston Campbell, 6-0, G, Sr.; Brady Delvalle, 5-11, G, Fr.; Amir Green, 6-4, F, Sr.; Brady Manning, 6-0, G, Sr.; Nicholas Parisi, 6-3, F, Jr.;

ABOUT THE FALCONS: Delvalle will start at a guard spot as a freshman for the Falcons. Campbell is a quick guard with a much-improved shot. The team will lean heavily on its depth.