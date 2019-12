Nassau A-5 boys basketball preview

CLARKE RAMS

Last season: 7-13

Coach: Joe Hasbrouck

KEY PLAYERS

Lyvan Brioso G 5-8 Sr.; Nick Caputo G 5-10 Sr.; Tyler Desimone G 5-10 Sr.; Mike Paul G 6-2 Sr.; Brian Sullivan G/F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE RAMS: The guard-oriented offense returns four starters, led by Sullivan, who averaged 13.3 points and, 9.5 rebounds last season.

FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

Last season: 6-13

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Matt Johnsen

KEY PLAYERS

Billy Daal F 6-3 Jr.; Aaron Daniels F 6-0 Sr.; Alex Douglas G 6-1 Jr.; Skyler Mott G 6-3 Jr.; CJ Williams C 6-5 Fr.

ABOUT THE QUAKERS: Friends Academy on five of last six games to close out last season and returns all five starters, led by Douglas, who averaged 16.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS

Last season: 10-11

Coach: Michael Wimmer

KEY PLAYERS

Antonio Arana G 6-2 Jr.; Gregory Avery G 6-2 Sr.; Christopher Connors F 6-4 Jr.; Anthony Ferrufino C 6-6 Sr.; Daniel Rodriguez G 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Coming of their first postseason victory since 2002, Island Trees returns four starters, including Ferrufino (13.7 points, 14.2 rebounds per game last season) and Avery (6.5 points, 4.4 assists).

LOCUST VALLEY

FALCONS

Last season: 17-4

Coach: Tim Lomot

KEY PLAYERS

Christian Eletto G/F 6-2 Sr.; Sean Murphy G/F 6-5 Jr.; Luke Paniagua G/F 6-1 Jr.; Carlo Paz G/F 6-2 Sr.; Jon Tini G 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS: The returning conference champions have experience and versatility. Paz averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds and Murphy averaged 9 points and 7 rebounds last season.

MINEOLA MUSTANGS

Last season: 12-8

Coach: Jamie McAndrew

KEY PLAYERS

Aaron Cuascut G 5-11 Jr.; Sean Fraccalvieri G 5-10 Jr.; Aidan McMahon G/F 6-1 Sr.; Brendan Shannon F 6-5 Sr.; Jordan Robinson F 5-11 Sr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Cuascut averaged 12.5 points, 5 assists and 3 steals as a sophomore last season.

SEAFORD VIKINGS

Last season: 4-15

Coach: Ralph Rossetti

KEY PLAYERS

Evan Block F 6-0 So.; Logan Masters G 6-0 Sr.; Matt Meyer G 5-11 Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Masters and Meyer lead a young team comprised of many players from the county championship football team.

WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS

Last season: 3-16

Coach: Ed Cosgrove

KEY PLAYERS

Christian Alvarez G 5-9 Sr.; Jorge Grant F 6-4 Sr.; Isaiah Henriquez G 5-10 Sr.; Brian Pierre-Louis F 6-3 Jr.; Syam Rajpatty F 6-3 Sr.

ABOUT THE RAMS: West Hempstead will look to increase tempo and score off its defense, with Grant (4.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks per game last season) providing a tough matchup in the front court.

VALLEY STREAM SOUTH

FALCONS

Last season: 17-5

Coach: Michael O’Brien

KEY PLAYERS

Chidibere Obichere F 6-5 Jr.; Jahiem Pilgrim F 6-3 Sr.; Nicholas Traill G 6-0 Sr.; Emil Williams G 6-2 Sr.; Jordan Wilson G 6-1 Jr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS: The defensive-minded group will need more scoring from Williams (7.3 points last season) as they look to win their third straight conference championship.