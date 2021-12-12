Nassau A-5 boys basketball team-by-team preview
CLARKE RAMS
Last Season: 2-6
Coach: Joe Hasbrouck
KEY PLAYERS
James Desimone, 5-9, G, Jr.; Tammyson Emile, 6-1, F, Jr.; Jason Goetz, 6-3, C, Jr.; Zeak Mercado, 6-0, F, Jr.; Bryan Richard, 6-0, G, Sr.;
ABOUT THE RAMS: Desimone averaged 20.3 points and 5.1 assists last season and will lead a guard-oriented team. The Rams will rely on length and athleticism on the wings.
ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS
Last Season: 3-5
Coach: Michael Wimmer
KEY PLAYERS
Christopher Antonelli, 6-2, C, Sr.; Antonio Matthew, 6-0, G, Sr.; Kian McCoy, 5-8, G, Soph.; Joseph Meyer, 5-10, G, Jr.; Nicholas Saragossi, 5-10, F, Jr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Island Trees lost two highly effective seniors on the offensive end and will field a relatively young and inexperienced squad. They will work hard to improve each day.
LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES
Last Season: 3-5
Coach: Lou Robinson
KEY PLAYERS
Tyler Bowers, 5-9, G, Jr.; Jordan Gardana, 5-10, G, Jr.; Dexter Robinson, 6-4, F, Jr.; Kanye Robinson, 6-4, F, Sr.; Don Smalls III, 5-9, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN TORNADOES: Smalls III is a team captain and the primary scorer for Lawrence, he averaged 17.5 points and five assists per game last season.
NORTH SHORE VIKINGS
Last Season: 6-2
Coach: Ryan Berglin
KEY PLAYERS
David Berlin, 6-3, F, Sr.; Luke DiBenedetto, 5-11, G, Sr.; Ryan Freund, 6-0, G, Jr.; Nick LaRosa, 6-1, G, Jr.; Vasilis Triantafyllou, 6-4, F, Soph.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Berlin is a point-forward that averaged a double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds) and was named an all-conference player last year. Vasilis averaged eight points and 12 rebounds as a freshman last season.
SEAFORD VIKINGS
Last Season: 4-4
Coach: Ralph Rossetti
KEY PLAYERS
Evan Block, 6-2, F, Sr.; Jack Murphy, 6-1, F, Sr.; Chris Navin, 5-11, G, Sr.; Devin O’Donnell, 6-2, C, Soph.; John Raucci, 5-8, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Block will be the focus of the team on the offensive end for a team with senior leadership.
WANTAGH
Last Season: 4-3
Coach: Matt Simeone
KEY PLAYERS
Ryan Daly, 5-10, G, Jr.; Danny Fisenne, 5-7, G, Jr.; Mike Handell, 6-2, G, Sr.; Jakai Lester, 6-4, F, Jr.; Drew Palladino, 6-0, F, Sr.
ABOUT WANTAGH: Lester averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a season ago. Wantagh is a very athletic team looking to finish top three in the conference