TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Nassau A-5 boys basketball team-by-team preview

By Christopher Matias christopher.matias@newsday.com
Print

CLARKE RAMS

Last Season: 2-6

Coach: Joe Hasbrouck

KEY PLAYERS

James Desimone, 5-9, G, Jr.; Tammyson Emile, 6-1, F, Jr.; Jason Goetz, 6-3, C, Jr.; Zeak Mercado, 6-0, F, Jr.; Bryan Richard, 6-0, G, Sr.;

ABOUT THE RAMS: Desimone averaged 20.3 points and 5.1 assists last season and will lead a guard-oriented team. The Rams will rely on length and athleticism on the wings.

ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS

Last Season: 3-5

Coach: Michael Wimmer

KEY PLAYERS

Christopher Antonelli, 6-2, C, Sr.; Antonio Matthew, 6-0, G, Sr.; Kian McCoy, 5-8, G, Soph.; Joseph Meyer, 5-10, G, Jr.; Nicholas Saragossi, 5-10, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Island Trees lost two highly effective seniors on the offensive end and will field a relatively young and inexperienced squad. They will work hard to improve each day.

LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES

Last Season: 3-5

Coach: Lou Robinson

KEY PLAYERS

Tyler Bowers, 5-9, G, Jr.; Jordan Gardana, 5-10, G, Jr.; Dexter Robinson, 6-4, F, Jr.; Kanye Robinson, 6-4, F, Sr.; Don Smalls III, 5-9, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN TORNADOES: Smalls III is a team captain and the primary scorer for Lawrence, he averaged 17.5 points and five assists per game last season.

NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

Last Season: 6-2

Coach: Ryan Berglin

KEY PLAYERS

David Berlin, 6-3, F, Sr.; Luke DiBenedetto, 5-11, G, Sr.; Ryan Freund, 6-0, G, Jr.; Nick LaRosa, 6-1, G, Jr.; Vasilis Triantafyllou, 6-4, F, Soph.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Berlin is a point-forward that averaged a double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds) and was named an all-conference player last year. Vasilis averaged eight points and 12 rebounds as a freshman last season.

SEAFORD VIKINGS

Last Season: 4-4

Coach: Ralph Rossetti

KEY PLAYERS

Evan Block, 6-2, F, Sr.; Jack Murphy, 6-1, F, Sr.; Chris Navin, 5-11, G, Sr.; Devin O’Donnell, 6-2, C, Soph.; John Raucci, 5-8, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Block will be the focus of the team on the offensive end for a team with senior leadership.

WANTAGH

Last Season: 4-3

Coach: Matt Simeone

KEY PLAYERS

Ryan Daly, 5-10, G, Jr.; Danny Fisenne, 5-7, G, Jr.; Mike Handell, 6-2, G, Sr.; Jakai Lester, 6-4, F, Jr.; Drew Palladino, 6-0, F, Sr.

ABOUT WANTAGH: Lester averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a season ago. Wantagh is a very athletic team looking to finish top three in the conference

By Christopher Matias christopher.matias@newsday.com

More high schools

Whitman's Mia Stampfel puts up the shot between
Photos: Whitman vs. Sachem East girls hoops
Preston Edmead #1 of Deer Park makes an
Photos: Uniondale vs. Deer Park boys hoops
Jayden Reid of Long Island Lutheran works the
Photos: LI Lutheran vs. Hills East boys basketball
The Thorp Award is presented by Newsday to
Meet the finalists and winner of Newsday's Thorp Award
Ryan Thomas #11 of Farmingdale, right, tries to
Photos: Baldwin vs. Farmingdale boys hoops
East Islip's Derek Burrell, Dakim Griffin of Half
Meet the Hansen Award finalists
Didn’t find what you were looking for?