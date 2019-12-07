Nassau AA-1 boys basketball preview

FREEPORT RED DEVILS

Last season: 12-9

Coach: Larry Steimer

KEY PLAYERS

Isaiah Bien-Aime G 6-2 Jr.; Sherrard Bishop G 6-0 Sr.; Tah’Jae Jones G 5-8 Sr.; Justin Norman G 5-9 Jr.; Danyel St. Louis G 5-9 Jr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Freeport features five new starters in its guard-oriented lineup.

FARMINGDALE DALERS

Last season: 17-4

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Jim Pastier

KEY PLAYERS

Tyrel Cason G 5-10 Sr.; Marvel Chambers G 6-4 Sr.; Thomas Decker G 6-2 Jr.; LJ Smikle G 6-2 Sr.; Justin Winkler C 6-5 Jr.

ABOUT THE DALERS: Chambers is expected to lead the way for Farmingdale after averaging 22 points last season.

HEMPSTEAD TIGERS

Last season: 1-18

Coach: Lateef Myles

KEY PLAYERS

Michael Cruz G 5-7 Sr.; Daniel Dobson G 5-8 Sr.; Chris Leary F/G 6-2 So.; Donovan Leviner F 6-0 Jr.; Tavion Young F 6-1 Sr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS: Hempstead expects to receive plenty of scoring from Young, who averaged 15.7 points last season.

MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS

Last season: 6-12

Coach: Martin Voigt

KEY PLAYERS

Paul Buonaguro G 6-1 Sr.; John Giller G 6-1 Jr.; Tyler Sohn F 6-0 Sr.; Thomas Spero F 6-2 Sr.; Logan Tucker G 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS: Massapequa will lean heavily on its returning backcourt of Tucker and Buonaguro.

OCEANSIDE SAILORS

Last season: 8-12

Coach: Ryan Freely

KEY PLAYERS

Ralph Amitrano G 6-0 Sr.; Angel Estevez F 6-3 Sr.; Dimitri Garrett G/F 6-1 Sr.; Matthew McCabe G/F 6-4 Jr.; Austin Ortiz G 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE SAILORS: Amitrano returns after leading Oceanside with an average of 12 points last season.

SYOSSET BRAVES

Last season: 8-11

Coach: Greg Cardona

KEY PLAYERS

Drew Breslow G 5-10 Sr.; Cyriac Puthussery G 5-9 Jr.; Alex Savetz F 5-10, Sr.; Danny Segal C 6-7 Sr.; Zach Starr F 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE BRAVES: Cardona said this year’s squad is the “deepest team I’ve ever had.”

UNIONDALE KNIGHTS

Last season: 19-4

Coach: Tom Diana

KEY PLAYERS

Jayden Freeman F 6-4 Sr.; Rahaun Gorham C 6-6 Sr.; Isaiah Joseph-Brock G 5-10 Sr.; Jo-Jo Wright G 5-7 Fr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: The two-time defending Nassau Class AA champions will look to utilize their speed as they pursue a third straight title.