Nassau AA-1 boys basketball preview
FREEPORT RED DEVILS
Last season: 12-9
Coach: Larry Steimer
KEY PLAYERS
Isaiah Bien-Aime G 6-2 Jr.; Sherrard Bishop G 6-0 Sr.; Tah’Jae Jones G 5-8 Sr.; Justin Norman G 5-9 Jr.; Danyel St. Louis G 5-9 Jr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Freeport features five new starters in its guard-oriented lineup.
FARMINGDALE DALERS
Last season: 17-4
Coach: Jim Pastier
KEY PLAYERS
Tyrel Cason G 5-10 Sr.; Marvel Chambers G 6-4 Sr.; Thomas Decker G 6-2 Jr.; LJ Smikle G 6-2 Sr.; Justin Winkler C 6-5 Jr.
ABOUT THE DALERS: Chambers is expected to lead the way for Farmingdale after averaging 22 points last season.
HEMPSTEAD TIGERS
Last season: 1-18
Coach: Lateef Myles
KEY PLAYERS
Michael Cruz G 5-7 Sr.; Daniel Dobson G 5-8 Sr.; Chris Leary F/G 6-2 So.; Donovan Leviner F 6-0 Jr.; Tavion Young F 6-1 Sr.
ABOUT THE TIGERS: Hempstead expects to receive plenty of scoring from Young, who averaged 15.7 points last season.
MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS
Last season: 6-12
Coach: Martin Voigt
KEY PLAYERS
Paul Buonaguro G 6-1 Sr.; John Giller G 6-1 Jr.; Tyler Sohn F 6-0 Sr.; Thomas Spero F 6-2 Sr.; Logan Tucker G 5-10 Sr.
ABOUT THE CHIEFS: Massapequa will lean heavily on its returning backcourt of Tucker and Buonaguro.
OCEANSIDE SAILORS
Last season: 8-12
Coach: Ryan Freely
KEY PLAYERS
Ralph Amitrano G 6-0 Sr.; Angel Estevez F 6-3 Sr.; Dimitri Garrett G/F 6-1 Sr.; Matthew McCabe G/F 6-4 Jr.; Austin Ortiz G 5-10 Sr.
ABOUT THE SAILORS: Amitrano returns after leading Oceanside with an average of 12 points last season.
SYOSSET BRAVES
Last season: 8-11
Coach: Greg Cardona
KEY PLAYERS
Drew Breslow G 5-10 Sr.; Cyriac Puthussery G 5-9 Jr.; Alex Savetz F 5-10, Sr.; Danny Segal C 6-7 Sr.; Zach Starr F 6-0 Sr.
ABOUT THE BRAVES: Cardona said this year’s squad is the “deepest team I’ve ever had.”
UNIONDALE KNIGHTS
Last season: 19-4
Coach: Tom Diana
KEY PLAYERS
Jayden Freeman F 6-4 Sr.; Rahaun Gorham C 6-6 Sr.; Isaiah Joseph-Brock G 5-10 Sr.; Jo-Jo Wright G 5-7 Fr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: The two-time defending Nassau Class AA champions will look to utilize their speed as they pursue a third straight title.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.