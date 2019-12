Nassau AA-2 boys basketball preview

BALDWIN BRUINS

Last season: 19-2

Coach: Darius Burton

KEY PLAYERS

Trevan Blackett F 5-11 Sr.; Lance Henry G 6-0 Sr.; Kamani Jones G 5-11 Sr.; Jayden McKenzie G 5-8 Sr.; Isiah Walker F 6-4 Sr.

ABOUT THE BRUINS: The versatility of Isiah Walker will be key for Baldwin this season.

EAST MEADOW JETS

Last season: 4-15

Coach: Tom Rottkamp

KEY PLAYERS

Wolph Margman F 6-0 Sr.; Devin Myers C 6-4 Sr.; Marqiis Samuels G 5-9 So.; Nabeel Sheikh G 5-9 So.; Nelo Williams F 6-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE JETS: East Meadow will feature a completely revamped starting lineup as it looks to make a postseason push.

HICKSVILLE COMETS

Last season: 8-12

Coach: Phil Essigman

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Giordano G 5-9 So.; CJ Harris F 6-3 Jr.; Joe Hoffmann G 5-7 Jr.; Will Stewart G 5-10 Jr.; Michael Tetteris F 6-2 Jr.

ABOUT THE COMETS: Hicksville will feature a young, athletic roster led by Will Stewart.

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWKS

Last season: 7-11

Coach: Mike Harris

KEY PLAYERS

Dylan Banner G 6-2 So.; Andrew Becker G 5-9 Jr.; Nick Nemickas G 5-10 Jr.; Joe Perlowski F 6-4 Jr.; Julian Purnell G 5-11 Sr.

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Nick Nemickas is expected to be the centerpiece for Plainview after averaging 12 points and three assists per game last season.

PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS

Last season: 17-5

Coach: Sean Dooley

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Bradberry G 5-10 Sr.; Jalen Griffin G 5-9 Sr.; Volkan Levent G 5-11 Sr.; Matt Schmitz F 6-4 Sr.; Dylan Trenaman F 6-1 Jr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Port Washington will employ an uptempo offense centered on dynamic guard play and quality outside shooting.







WESTBURY GREEN DRAGONS

Last season: 5-12

Coach: Jason Bryant

KEY PLAYERS

Stanley Magloire G/F 6-0 Sr.; Anthony Todd G/F 6-2 So.; Wensted Voltaire G 6-0 Sr.; Jahmir Washington G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE GREEN DRAGONS: Seniors such as Stanley Magloire, Wensted Voltaire and Jahmir Washington will be looked upon for leadership as Westbury aims for a bounceback season.