Nassau AA-2 boys basketball team-by-team preview

BALDWIN BRUINS

Last season: 3-1

Coach: Darius Burton

KEY PLAYERS: Gerrad Beaubrun, 6-3, F, Sr.; Michael Hall, 5-10, G, Sr.; Dave Hepburn, 6-0, F, Sr.; Jacob Oka, 6-5, C, Sr.; Jamir Stewart, 5-11, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Baldwin won the Nassau Class AA championship in the 2019-20 season, then got in just four games last winter because of the pandemic. The Bruins took this year’s Baldwin Coes Neck Summer League crown, and Burton said he expects to claim another county title, although there are no returning starters. Oka and Stewart, who won with the Nassau team in the Alzheimer’s All-Star Basketball Classic in October, lead an athletic, uptempo, defensive-minded group that can press for 32 minutes. Burton, starting his 22nd year leading the program, began the schedule nine wins from 350 — 341-88.

EAST MEADOW JETS

Last season: 3-1

Coach: Tom Rottkamp

KEY PLAYERS: Frank DeStephano, 6-5, G, Jr.; Shawn Haber, 6-0, G, Sr.; Jayden Henriquez, 6-2, F, Jr.; Jared Shary, 6-0, G, Sr.; Nabeel Sheihk, 5-9, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE JETS: This will be a rebuilding season in Rottkamp’s view. There are no returning starters. Sheihk made all-county as a reserve in the abbreviated season earlier this year. Rottkamp feels that it will be a big season for this high-energy small forward, stating he’s an impact player with the ball in his hands and is relentless on defense, with his quickness on display in the passing lanes. DeStephano, who’s a shooting guard, is expected to return soon from a fractured foot.

HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS

Last season: 0-2

Coach: Tom Kinsella

KEY PLAYERS: Cody Gao, 6-0, G, Sr.; Ryan Oommen, 5-11, F, Sr.; Aneesh Sabarad, 6-3, F, Sr.; Josh Socias, 6-1, F, Jr.; Braden Sosnik, 5-10, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS: Herricks only had a chance to play two of its eight scheduled games last season because of COVID-19 protocols. Kinsella, in his 20th year as coach, has three important players who are seniors in Gao, Oommen and Sabarad. Sosnik is the point guard and a player to watch in his fourth varsity season after leading his team to a championship in the Town of Oyster Bay’s summer league.

HICKSVILLE COMETS

Last season: 1-5

Coach: Frank LoCascio

KEY PLAYERS: Alex Abraham, 6-0, G/F, Sr.; Justin Fortuno, 6-1, G, Jr.; Chris Giordano, 5-11, G, Sr.; Khais Hamid, 6-0, F, Sr.; Leo Valdez, 5-7, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE COMETS: LoCasio took over last season, and Hicksville ended up winning its first game in two years. Giordano averaged eight points and three assists. LoCascio feels this edition has a good mix of young players and senior leadership.

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWKS

Last season: 5-0

Coach: Mike Harris

KEY PLAYERS: Dylan Banner, 6-3, F, Sr.; Mason Garvey, 6-0, F, Sr.; Brody Girsky, 5-8, G, Sr.; Ari Kesselman, 5-10, G, Jr.; Jordan Rosenberg, 5-10, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Harris lost four starters from what he felt was one of the most talented teams in program history, a team limited to five games (with five double-digit wins) due to the pandemic. Harris believes the Hawks will still pick up where they left off and be in the running for the playoffs. They return several seniors, including a third-year starter and rim protector in Banner (averaged 12 points, six rebounds, four assists last season), who was recruited by Division II and III schools, but committed to Albany for baseball. Girsky has quickness and a great ability to handle the ball, and Harris thinks he’s one of the better shooters in Nassau.

VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL EAGLES

Last season: 7-1

Coach: Tim O’Hagan

KEY PLAYERS: Christian Akaeze, 6-3, F/C; Sr., Saige Frisco, 5-7, G, So.; Malik Moore, 5-10, G, Sr.; Jasiah Rodway, 5-7, G, Sr.; Jayden Vera, 5-9, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: O’Hagan took over the program in November after several years coaching women’s and girls basketball teams. He led Molloy to its first NCAA tournament win and Carle Place to a Long Island title. The Eagles lost all put two players, and O’Hagan is calling this a transition time as the team gets used to his style of halfcourt-oriented offense and defense. O’Hagan said Moore, a returning two-guard, is his top all-around player; that he’s enthused about the potential of Frisco and his outside shooting ability; that Vera is a tough inside player; and that Akaeze can rebound and protect the paint.

WESTBURY GREEN DRAGONS

Last season: 0-2

Coach: Jason Bryant

ABOUT THE GREEN DRAGONS: Omar Brisbane, 6-0, F, Sr.; Rubens Destinoble, 6-6, G/F, Jr., David Lisbon, 6-4, G/F, So.; Apollo Simmons, 5-11, G, Fr.; Clayton Thomas, 6-2, F, Sr.; Anthony Todd, 6-5, G/F, Sr.

ABOUT THE GREEN DRAGONS: After a COVID-19 outbreak limited Westbury to two games last winter, Bryant begins this one with some youth, inexperience and injuries left over from football season. But he also has a dynamic scorer in Todd and feels he has an ascending player in Destinoble, who has grown several inches since last season. Bryant hopes his four injured players all will return in the early weeks, and he said that the team should surprise in the conference if it can finish better at the basket and hit its free throws.