Nassau B-1 boys basketball team-by-team preview

CARLE PLACE FROGS

Last Season: 1-3

Coach: John Cantwell

KEY PLAYERS

Anthony DeMarco, 5-9, G, Sr.; Ryan Driscoll, 5-10, F, Sr.; James McKeough, 6-4, C, Sr.; Jason Seligman, 6-5, F, Sr.; Rocco Zannio, 5-10, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE FROGS: Zannio averaged 14 points and Seligman averaged 12 points a season ago as the Frogs’ top offensive threats.

COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS

Last Season: 3-4

Coach: Jason Mercurio

KEY PLAYERS

Nick Discala, 6-0, G, Sr.; Matt Donaldson, 6-2, F, Jr.; Christian Insignia, 6-1, G, Sr.; Jesse Phalen, 6-1, G, Sr.; Casey Spielsberger, 6-0, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: The Seahawks will field a relatively young squad after losing eight seniors this past year.

EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS

Last Season: 4-2

Coach: Paul Collins

KEY PLAYERS

Aidan Green, 6-2, F, Sr.; Joe Giammona, 6-0, F, Sr.; Tyler Hyland, 5-11, G, Jr.; Joe Lazazzaro, 5-10, Sr.; Tyler Poland, 6-2, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE ROCKS: Green averaged a double-double last season, with 12 points and 12 rebounds per game. Hyland averaged four assists last season and will be the team’s main distributor.

FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

Last Season: 5-0

Coach: Matt Johnsen

KEY PLAYERS

Ziad Ashmawy, 6-3, F, Jr.; Gabe Ferencz, 5-11, G, Jr.; Logan Mott, 6-2, G, Jr.; Malachi Polson, 5-11, G, Jr.; CJ Williams, 6-8, C, Jr.

ABOUT THE QUAKERS: Williams is an imposing force on the interior on both sides of the ball. Ferencz is a sharp-shooter who has made 44 three-pointers over his 26 varsity games.

LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS

Last Season: 8-0

Coach: Andrew Siegel

KEY PLAYERS

John D’Addario, 6-4, C, Sr.; Tyler Incorvaia, 5-10, G, Sr.; Dom Marrone Jr., 6-2, F, Sr.; Michael Palagonia, 6-0, F, Sr.; Silvio Tasso, 5-9, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS: A good shooting team which went undefeated this past season. Marrone Jr. is a two-way player and a leader of the team, he averaged 10 points last year.

MALVERNE MULES

Last Season: 5-2

Coach: Darryl Lopez/ Walter Aksionoff

KEY PLAYERS

DeAndre Blagrove, 6-4, G/F, Sr.; Joshua Croom, 6-0, G, Jr.; Keondre Greene, 6-2, G/F, Sr.; Trey Robinson, 6-7, F, Sr.; Farvens Ulysee, 6-3, G/F, Jr.

ABOUT THE MULES: A team with great size and speed that will look to dominate on the inside. Blagrove averaged 15.5 points and 16 rebounds last year. Robinson averaged 10.5 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

OYSTER BAY BAYMEN

Last Season: 1-6

Coach: Brian Boyle

KEY PLAYERS

Vincent Arnedos, 5-11, G, Sr.; Aidan Joannon, 6-3, F, Jr.; Zach Lachman, 6-0, Jr.; DeAndre Martson, 5-8, G, Sr.; Aston Pollatos, 6-2, F, Soph.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: A tough minded group that doesn’t take plays off. Will look to be a physical presence thanks to a combinatiomn of size and strength. Pollatos averaged nine points and seven rebounds a season ago.

WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS

Last Season: 0-8

Coach: Joseph Thomas

KEY PLAYERS

Isaiah Blunt, 6-2, G, Fr.; Zadrian Budhoo, 6-2, G, Sr.; Jourdan Mitchell, 6-1, F, Sr.; Eli Rubin, 6-2, F, Sr.; Simeon Simms, 6-8, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE RAMS: Blunt is a freshman who can be the star of the team. The Rams have great length and are quick on defense. Simms has great size and has exhibited the skill to block shots.

WHEATLEY WILDCATS

Last Season: 2-0

Coach: Richard Slater

KEY PLAYERS

Aidan Dearborn, 6-3, F, Sr.; Mike DelGais, 5-11, G, Sr.; Will Karikas, 6-0, G, Sr.; Jimmy O’Connell, 5-10, G, Sr.; Mike Santarelli, 5-10, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: O’Connell is a two-time top 100 player. He averaged 18 points, seven assists, and five steals last season.