Nassau B/C boys basketball preview

Kip Dallaris #1 of Cold Spring Harbor handles

Kip Dallaris #1 of Cold Spring Harbor handles the ball on offense against TyiQuon Nix #1 of Center Moriches during the Long Island class B final at Farmingdale State College in Farmingdale, New York on Wednesday, Mar 6, 2019. Credit: Steven Ryan

By Newsday Staff
NASSAU B/C

ACADEMY CHARTER PANTHERS

Last season: 4-9

Coach: Gordon James

KEY PLAYERS

Dylan Bankasingh C 6-5 Jr.; Jarrett Dingle G 6-1 Fr.; Justin Faulkner F 6-3 Sr.; Wesley Hall G 6-1 Sr.; John Tinch G 6-1 Sr.;

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Moving up from Class D to Class B, Academy Charter will rely on Dingle and Tinch. Dingle, receiving high Division-I interest, averaged 17.5 points and Tinch added 13.8 points last season.

CARLE PLACE FROGS

Last season: 0-19

Coach: John Cantwell

KEY PLAYERS

James Anastasio C 6-2 Sr.; Christopher Deveau F 5-10 Sr.; Chris Froehlich G 6-0 Sr.; Robert Imperiale G 5-10 Sr.; Sebastian Vitanza G 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE FROGS: Carle Place will rely on height and a strong defense, looking to make a turnaround to the playoffs, led by Vitanza and Anastasio.

COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS

Last season: 19-3

Coach: Jason Mercurio

KEY PLAYERS

Kip Dallaris G 6-3 Jr.; Chris Discala F 6-2 Sr.; Ross Greenberg G 5-10 Sr.; Luca Sanna G 6-2 Jr.; Sam Weissberg G 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: The defending Nassau Class B champions graduated a strong senior class, but will by led by Dallaris, who averaged 10 points last season.

EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS

Last season: 9-11

Coach: Paul Collins

KEY PLAYERS

Joseph Acampora F 6-2 Sr.; Kyle Barth 5-8 Sr.; Franklin Infante G 5-9 Jr.; Matthew Machovec C 6-3 Jr.; Aidan O’Connor F 6-1 Sr.

ABOUT THE ROCKS: East Rockaway drops to Class C this season and will be looking for strong seasons from Infante and O’Connor. The addition of Machovec will help defensively.

MALVERNE MULES

Last season: 18-3

Coach: Darrol Lopez

KEY PLAYERS

Duane Bernard G 5-11 Sr.; Deandre Blagrove G/F 6-3 So.; Trey Robinson F 6-5 So.; Jayden Seraphin G/F 6-3 Sr. Michael Warren Jr. G 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE MULES: Led by Warren Jr.,who averaged 16 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds last season, Malverne will also rely on Seraphin, who will take on a larger role after averaging 8 points and 6 rebounds last season.

OYSTER BAY BAYMEN

Last season: 13-8

Coach: Brian Boyle

KEY PLAYERS

Zacchary Hornosky G 6-0 Jr.; Sean O’ Toole C 6-5 Sr.; Terrence Pyres G/F 6-1 Sr.; Jack Rispoli C 6-5 Sr.; Max Weinberg F 6-4 Jr.;

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: With good size and experienced seniors, Oyster Bay looks to play a physical brand and compete for the Nassau Class B title.

WHEATLEY WILDCATS

Last season: 3-16

Coach: Jim Curcio

KEY PLAYERS

Brendan Behar G 6-0 Sr.; Michael DelGais PG 5-11 So.; Kyle Eberlein G 6-4 Sr.; Matt Ferrone F/C 6-3 Sr.; Jason Koty PG 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Wheatley has a combination of experienced and younger players in the second year of rebuilding the program. The team will rely on its ability to defend and create scoring opportunities off its pressure defense.

