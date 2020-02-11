Here are eight things to watch in the Nassau boys basketball playoffs.

1. Can Uniondale repeat and go even further?

The top-seeded Knights have played up to their status of a defending county champion, sporting an 18-1 overall record and going undefeated in Nassau Conference AA-I. Their only loss all season came by two points to Kingston in the second game of the year.

Freshman Jo-Jo Wright has impressed from the very start, averaging 16.4 points with complete control over the offense, but Uniondale has one of the most balanced teams on Long Island, with Jayden Freeman (14.2 points), Isaiah Joseph-Brock (12.9 points) and Rashaun Gorham (8.7 points and a force in the paint).

If all goes to script in the postseason, the possibility of a Brentwood-Uniondale rematch in the Long Island Class AA championship would be a tremendous game to see who represents Long Island in the state final four.

2. Don’t count out Baldwin

The second-seeded Bruins capped off an undefeated conference year as the Nassau AA-II champions and always seem to play their best basketball at this part of the season. They’ve played a tough non-league schedule, including losses to Brentwood and Northport. Entering the playoffs with a 15-4 overall record led by Lance Henry (12.1 points), Kamani Jones (12.1 points) and Isiah Walker (8.9 points), Baldwin looks poised for a deep postseason run presenting challenges for whoever they matchup with.

3. Daler domination?

Third-seeded Farmingdale has one of the top duos in Nassau basketball in Marvel Chambers (17.6 points) and Luis Smikle Jr (13.3 points). The Dalers' lone Nassau AA-I loss came to Uniondale, and they have tested themselves with a difficult non-league schedule in preparation for the postseason. Fourth-seeded Port Washington, led by Jalen Griffin’s 14.4 points per game, is another team to watch.

4. Elmont could be poised for a championship run

Elmont is another program unafraid to challenge the best teams in the area, even if they may be punching outside their weight class at times. In doing so, the Spartans always are ready for the competition of the postseason, and this year seems to be no exception.

The Nassau A-II champions went undefeated in conference play to earn the top seed, led by Jordan Lawson (13.6 points), Gus Louis (10.9 points) and Jevon Santos (a playmaking guard averaging 8.2 points). With a team that prides itself on defense, Elmont will be a tough matchup throughout the postseason.

5. Long Beach looks for its first title since 1992

It’s been 28 years since the Marines’ last boys basketball title, but this year could be their best chance yet in a highly competitive Nassau Class A. The Nassau A-I champions finished the conference season undefeated, and after falling in their first game of the season, the only other loss for Long Beach this season came by nine points to Baldwin.

Second-seeded Long Beach can defeat teams in a variety of ways -- none more dangerous than the shooting duo of Alex Bauer (16.9 points) and Jaden Barwicki (16.8 points) on a senior-heavy squad.

6. Other teams/players to keep an eye on in Nassau Class A

No. 3 South Side: One of the hottest teams entering the playoffs, South Side has won 13 straight games with a senior-heavy lineup led by Jake Murphy (17.7 points), Eamon McGowan (13.2 points) and Quinn Shannon (9.8 points). With a very balanced lineup, South Side could be poised for a deep playoff run.

Brandon Weiss, Jericho: The senior guard leads the fourth-seeded Jayhawks and has the ability to take over a game at a moment’s notice. Weiss is averaging 24.6 points per game, including 67 three-pointers on the year, and can propel Jericho to a championship run.

Brandon Goldberg, Wantagh: The 6-7 big man led the Warriors to their first conference title in 47 years, according to coach Joe Harclerode, and has an elite ability to control a game from inside the paint. He is averaging 20 points per game and has 11 games of at least 16 rebounds. Along with Nick Teresky (16.9 points) at guard, Wantagh could have the makeup to go on its deepest postseason run in recent memory.

Some other players to keep an eye on include: Mekhi Beckett (No. 11 Mepham), Emil Williams (No. 6 Valley Stream South), Luke Long (No. 14 Garden City), Bora Soybas (No. 8 Bethpage). Seventh-seeded Manhasset, which won the county title last year, could also be a factor in the postseason.

7. Class B picture

Some of the top playmakers in the county play in Class B this year. Jarrett Dingle is one of the most dynamic young players on Long Island, averaging 25.5 points as a freshman for top-seeded Academy Charter. Michael Warren Jr., of No. 2 Malverne, is averaging 17.3 points as the two guards could be on a collision course for a championship matchup.

8. The schedule

Class AA quarterfinals, Wednesday at higher seed

No. 8 East Meadow at No. 1 Uniondale

No. 7 Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at No. 2 Baldwin

No. 6 Massapequa at No. 3 Farmingdale

No. 5 Syosset at No. 4 Port Washington

Class A opening round, Saturday at higher seed (Play-in round on Thursday)

Winner of No. 17 Island Trees/No. 16 Carey at No. 1 Elmont

Winner of No. 18 North Shore/No. 15 Hewlett at No. 2 Long Beach

Winner of No. 19 Locust Valley/No. 14 Garden City at No. 3 South Side

Winner of No. 20 Lawrence/No. 13 Calhoun at No. 4 Jericho

No. 12 Sewanhaka at No. 5 Wantagh

No. 11 Mepham at No. 6 Valley Stream South

No. 10 Roslyn at No. 7 Manhasset

No. 9 Friends Academy at No. 8 Bethpage

Class B semifinals, Feb. 18 at Farmingdale State College

No. 4 Cold Spring Harbor at No. 1 Academy Charter

No. 3 Wheatley at No. 2 Malverne