TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Evening
SEARCH
26° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal: Manhasset vs. South Side

South Side Cyclones guard Eamon McGowan (25) controls

South Side Cyclones guard Eamon McGowan (25) controls the ball against Manhasset Indians forward Ahmad Crowell (44) during the fourth quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020. Credit: Brad Penner

Print

South Side defeated Manhasset, 73-53, in a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal on Saturday at Farmingdale State College.

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) reacts
Credit: Brad Penner

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) reacts during the second quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) controls
Credit: Brad Penner

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) controls the ball against Manhasset Indians forward Cole Zaffiro (22) during the fourth quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard John Murphy (21) drives
Credit: Brad Penner

South Side Cyclones guard John Murphy (21) drives to the basket against Manhasset Indians forward Cole Zaffiro (22) during the fourth quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) controls
Credit: Brad Penner

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) controls the ball against the Manhasset Indians during the third quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Eamon McGowan (25) controls
Credit: Brad Penner

South Side Cyclones guard Eamon McGowan (25) controls the ball against Manhasset Indians forward Ahmad Crowell (44) during the fourth quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

Manhasset Indians forward Cole Zaffiro (22) drives to
Credit: Brad Penner

Manhasset Indians forward Cole Zaffiro (22) drives to the basket against South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) during the second quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Quinn Shannon (10) reacts
Credit: Brad Penner

South Side Cyclones guard Quinn Shannon (10) reacts after hitting a three point shot against the Manhasset Indians during the third quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Eamon McGowan (25) controls
Credit: Brad Penner

South Side Cyclones guard Eamon McGowan (25) controls the ball against the Manhasset Indians during the fourth quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) drives
Credit: Brad Penner

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) drives around Manhasset Indians forward Cole Zaffiro (22) during the fourth quarter of aNassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Elijah Rivera of Bay Shore rects at the Photos: Long Island wrestlers in the state finals
South Side defeated Manhasset, 73-53, in a boys Highlights: South Side defeats Manhasset in a boys basketball Nassau 'A' semifinal
Floral Park's Maya Bateau and Bellmore's Kenar Gelman Photos: Floral Park vs. Bellmore in the Nassau Class A girls basketball semifinal
Westhampton Beach guard Isabelle Smith gets fouled on Photos: Westhampton vs. Pierson in the Suffolk girls basketball small schools final
Elmont Spartans guard Jevon Santos (11) controls the Photos: Elmont vs. Jericho in a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal
Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh, in green, wrestles against Photos: NY state wrestling championships
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search