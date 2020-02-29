South Side defeated Manhasset, 73-53, in a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal on Saturday at Farmingdale State College.

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) reacts during the second quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) controls the ball against Manhasset Indians forward Cole Zaffiro (22) during the fourth quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard John Murphy (21) drives to the basket against Manhasset Indians forward Cole Zaffiro (22) during the fourth quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) controls the ball against the Manhasset Indians during the third quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Eamon McGowan (25) controls the ball against Manhasset Indians forward Ahmad Crowell (44) during the fourth quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

Manhasset Indians forward Cole Zaffiro (22) drives to the basket against South Side Cyclones guard Ryan Ledwith (12) during the second quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Quinn Shannon (10) reacts after hitting a three point shot against the Manhasset Indians during the third quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.

South Side Cyclones guard Eamon McGowan (25) controls the ball against the Manhasset Indians during the fourth quarter of a Nassau Class A boys basketball semifinal at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020.