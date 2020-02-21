Malverne features its speed with upset win in Nassau 'B' final

Once the Mules start running, good luck slowing them down.

The Malverne boys basketball team doesn’t want to wait around. The Mules are constantly pushing the tempo, and they want to make teams as uncomfortable as possible. With a title on the line, their mindset was no different.

Second-seeded Malverne defeated top-seeded Academy Charter, 77-59, in the Nassau Class B final at Farmingdale State College on Friday evening to win its second county title in three seasons.

“We always play uptempo, that’s our game,” said guard Michael Warren Jr., who had 15 points and 10 assists. “But when it’s time to slow it down and actually play, we can do that too.”

The Mules advance to play Center Moriches (20-1) in the Long Island Class B championship in a state subregional matchup at Centereach on March 10 at 7 p.m. Before then, Malverne plays East Rockaway in the Nassau BC title game at Wheatley High School on March 2 at 7 p.m.

After Academy Charter cut Malverne’s 15-point halftime lead to four points late in the third quarter, the Mules took advantage of their strength and played fast to open the final period.

“Every team makes a run and they made a run in the third quarter,” Warren said. “Going into the fourth quarter, we just stayed humble and conserved the ball and did what we do best.”

Malverne (15-6) opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run over the first two minutes, with Jayden Seraphin and Warren each making two field goals. Seraphin had six of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and nine total rebounds.

“I knew this could have been the last eight minutes of my high school career,” said Seraphin, a senior. “So it was either now or never.”

Academy Charter (12-4) came out strong in the second half, scoring the first six points of the third quarter and outscoring Malverne 25-16 in the period. Freshman Jarrett Dingle led the Panthers with 23 points and John Tinch added 13 points.

Malverne started fast too, taking a 22-12 lead in the opening quarter. The Mules went on a 14-2 run over a four-minute span, taking a 19-6 advantage with 1:14 remaining in the opening quarter. DeAndre Blagrove was aggressive in the paint and on the offensive glass, with seven points of his 18 points in the opening eight minutes to go with 13 rebounds.

After losing in the county final last year, Malverne was determined all season to get back to the championship stage.

“Last year losing to Cold Spring Harbor was heartbreaking,” Warren said. “And now to get back here a third time and winning — it felt great.”