Newsday boys basketball players to watch

Ahkee Anderson, Center Moriches, G, 6-0, Sr.

Transferred to Center Moriches this year after leading Greenport to the state Class C semifinals. The Newsday All-Long Island selection averaged 22.7 points per game and can knock down a shot from anywhere on the floor.

Zaire Baines, Portledge, G, 6-0, So.

He led Nassau in scoring last year with 34.2 points per game and is generating high Division-I interest.

Andre Curbelo, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-1, Sr.

A magician on the court as a true playmaking point guard looking to create for others. He averaged 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals a game as last season’s Newsday Player of the Year after winning the state Federation Class AA championship.

Marvel Chambers, Farmingdale, G, 6-4, Sr.

A versatile guard and four-year starter who averaged 22 points per game. He is closing in on 1,000 varsity points, despite missing much of his sophomore season with a knee injury.

Ahmad Crowell, Manhasset, G/F, 6-3, Jr.

Crowell was the sixth man who played major minutes for the Long Island Class A champions. The combo guard/forward averaged 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists a game and will take on a larger role in the offense this year.

Kieran Dorney, Chaminade, F, 6-8, Sr.

He averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game, and will become the focal point in the offense this year. The 6-8 forward also shot better than 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Malik Edmead, Deer Park, G, 5-10, Sr.

The playmaking guard averaged 25 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game and is committed the play at Merrimack. One of the most dynamic players on Long Island.

Jayden Freeman, Uniondale, F, 6-4, Sr.

An athletic wing who averaged eight points and six rebounds a game for the Nassau Class AA champions and will take on a larger role this year.

Myles Goddard, Amityville, G/F, 6-4, Jr.

He averaged 18 points and eight rebounds, and earned the nickname “Buckets” from his teammates.

Zed Key, Long Island Lutheran, F, 6-8, Sr.

The athletic big man averaged 12 points and six rebounds for the state Federation Class AA champions. Key controls the paint, and is committed to play at Ohio State University.

Kenny Lazo, Brentwood, G, 6-0, Sr.

The playmaking point guard averaged 14 points and five assists for the Long Island Class AA champions. As a throw-back point guard, Lazo often looks to get his teammates involved.

TJ Long, Holy Trinity, G, 6-4, Sr.

Had to sit out last year after transferring from Chaminade, but he averaged 9.3 points per game as a sophomore with the Flyers.

Divaahd Lucas, Amityville, G/F, 6-6, Sr.

The versatile combo guard/forward averaged 17 points and nine rebounds and can play any position on the floor for the Warriors.

John Malinka, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, C, 6-10, Sr.

Will control the paint for the Tigers after the graduation of Aidan Igiehon, who is playing at Louisville. He is receiving Division I offers after not playing much last season with an injury.

Ty-Shon Pannell, Central Islip, G, 5-9, Sr.

A dynamic playmaker, he averaged 26.5 points per game and can shoot from anywhere in the gym. He is constantly faced with double teams, but using his quickness and athleticism to score and create with the best players in the area.

Carlton Parris, Valley Stream North, G, 6-1, Sr.

He averaged 23.8 points per game, including 42 three-pointers, as one of the top playmakers in Nassau County. The senior is generating interest from some of the top programs on Long Island.

Jordan Riley, Brentwood, G, 6-3, Jr.

Generating high Division-I interest, he averaged 17 points and four assists per game for the Long Island Class AA champions. The athletic guard will take a larger scoring role in the offense this season, along with playing tough defense.

Jevon Santos, Elmont, G, 6-0, Sr.

The four-year starter averaged 10 points and eight assists per game as the primary ballhandler for the Spartans.

Mike Sixsmith, Holy Trinity, G, 6-1, Sr.

He averaged 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game for the CHSAA champions. One of the top shooters and playmakers on Long Island.

Nick Spinoso, Kellenberg, F, 6-8, Sr.

He averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks per game. Spinoso has both the ability to control the paint and handle the ball and pass and create with some of the best big men on Long Island.